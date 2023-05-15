Bachelor star Colton Underwood’s “final rose” went to Jordan C Brown and the pair married in a stylish wedding held in Napa Valley.

The former Bachelor star and his partner of two years, Jordan C Brown, tied the knot last weekend in California after dating for over two years.

Colton and Jordan shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram from their stunning wedding. The celebration took place more than a year after the pair confirmed their engagement.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Inside Colton Underwood’s stylish wedding to Jordan Brown

Colton gave his final rose to Jordan. The reality star rose to fame on The Bachelor’s season 23 and he also appeared in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple tied the knot in front of 200 people, including their family and closest friends, in a stylish outdoor wedding in Napa Valley on Saturday, May 13.

Colton announced the news in a joint post on Instagram, followed by the caption: “The Brown-Underwoods…May 13th, 2023.”

The wedding was planned by Ashley Smith Events, who wrote the occasion was “one of the most infectious and beautiful weekends we have had the pleasure of planning/designing”.

Colon and Jordan wed at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. The couple held a family dinner on Friday before the official celebration kicked off on Saturday.

Colton and Jordan reveal details about their big day

Colton and Jordan unveiled more details from their special day in a new interview.

“The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party,” Colton told People. “We wanted trees around and sunshine. It was really important for us to get married outside.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bachelor star revealed that they designed a photo display which guests were greeted with as they entered the venue.

“It’s inspired by a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and its images of men in love throughout history,” Colton explained. “We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort.”

“It’s really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married,” Jordan said.

Friends share pictures from Colton and Jordan’s wedding

Many of Colton and Jordan’s friends shared pictures with the newlyweds. Kass Foster wrote that it “was the most fun” to be part of last weekend’s celebrations.

Someone else shared a snap of the pair and commented: “I’m so happy for you both. Congratulations to the newly married couple. Love this!”

The pair’s friend, actress Olivia Wilde, shared a snap of her dress, and wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it my toast.”