Bachelor star Tia Booth really is in Paradise with first pregnancy













Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth has announced she is expecting her first baby with Taylor Mock, who she met shortly after appearing on the ABC dating show. It comes just two months since they announced their engagement.

No need for Tia to find love on a reality series, as she found true romance with an assistant project manager at Franklin Construction Group instead. He popped the question in April 2022, less than a year after her BIP season 7 debut.

Amid wedding planning mode, Tia and Taylor have announced they are expecting. It was just in 2021 when she was dating Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall and Blake Monar during her third Bachelor run, before finding love with Mr. Mock.

Tia Booth announces pregnancy

Tia, 30, and fiance Taylor, 27, have announced they are expecting their first baby together. It was June 19th when she took to Instagram to share the exciting news – on Father’s Day, rather fittingly.

Although the black-and-white picture has since been removed from her page, the post showed Taylor kissing the mom-to-be’s forehead while she cradled her baby bump. She described her pregnancy as the “most challenging”.

The pregnancy has been announced as she mourns her dad, who died in February. She wrote:

I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration.

While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do,” she continued. “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this.”

Her Bachelor in Paradise journey

Tia first appeared on Bachelor in Paradise back in 2018. Although she didn’t end up finding love with Arie Luyendyk Jr, the reality star gave it another go and appeared on season 5 of the show later that year.

At the time, Tia was attempting to work things out with Colton Underwood, her ex-boyfriend who competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette and has since come out about being gay. Both of them left that season single.

After several years taking a break from TV, Tia went in full speed ahead and dated three men on the 2021 Bachelor in Paradise: Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall and Blake Monar. This was after she’d already met now-fiance Taylor Mock.

Tia and Taylor’s relationship timeline

Tia met her fiance Taylor months before she began filming the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise. She revealed on the Click Bait podcast in October that year that he tried to get her to hang out with him before the show and said:

He got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him, and I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ll see you later. Then after I got home, I was like, ‘Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show.’ So then I gave it a shot and we’ve been good.T

The pair began dating shortly after filming wrapped up, and less than a year later, Taylor proposed to Booth on stage at the Atlanta stop of Bachelor Live On Stage. It was April 2022 when they officially got engaged.

Just two months since their engagement was revealed to the world, Tia and Taylor have now announced that they are expecting their first child. He asked her mom for her blessing, but didn’t get a chance to ask Tia’s father before he died.

