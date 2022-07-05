Bachelorette's Chase McNary engaged to Ellie White as pair share sweet snaps













Chase McNary is officially off the market as the reality star announced his engagement to girlfriend of two years, Ellie White, on Instagram.

The bad news if that we won’t be seeing Chase McNary on anymore dating shows. The good news is because he’s found his happy ending with girlfriend Ellie White.

The future Mr and Mrs McNary announced their engagement on social media on 3 July. This means that this Independence Day was extra special as it was their first as an engaged couple.

Chase McNary got down on one knee during a romantic picnic in the Breckenridge, Colorado hills, with his girlfriend for the special question. He captioned the photo: “It was always you.”

Meanwhile, Ellie wrote: “Take me off the roster, forever his.” So adorable!

Black Love | Season 6 Trailer | OWN BridTV 10667 Black Love | Season 6 Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2QuDqgv4EBk/hqdefault.jpg 1042850 1042850 center 22403

Chase McNary ditched showbiz for a normal 9-5 job

The world may know him as a Bachelorette star, but Chase traded reality stardom to work as a project manager in 2020.

He appeared on our screens in 2016’s season 12, hoping to win the heart of Jojo Fletcher. The former medical sale reps placed third after getting eliminated in week 9, despite declaring his love for her.

It all worked out since Jojo got married to winner Jordan Rodgers in May 2022. Now Chase will follow in her footsteps with Ellie.

The 33-year-old now works at ECC (Executive Coatings And Contracting), estimating and managing property exterior renovations. He updated fans about the new career path two years ago. He admitted that he took a step back from the industry and realised his “talents are not best spent in the limelight.”

“Now that I can stop trying to manufacture a reality tv persona, My goal is to show up on social media more normal, more real and more honest than ever before!” he added.

Chase appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach and The Challenge: War of the Worlds following his Bachelorette stint. Although, he later revealed he wasn’t proud of those appearances.

“It didn’t represent who I was as a person, and it crushed me for a while,” he said.

They’ve been dating since 2020

Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Ellie and Chase went public with their romance on 25 May 2020 via a TikTok challenge where the TV personality made her guess the letters he drew on her back. He drew “GF?” and she accepted.

Since then, the pair have been flaunting their love by sharing photos of their camping adventures, and buying their first house together.

Ellie is the director of development at Meridian Wealth Management and previously worked as the director of membership experience at upscale Nashville private social club, The Register. She’s also the founder of Haut Bas, a custom hat fashion brand.