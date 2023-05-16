Bachelor star Tayshia Adams was spotted looking at “engagement rings” with Luke Gulbranson after the pair sparked romance rumors last month.

The television personality was seen trying on a ring on her left hand in newly-published pictures with Luke Gulbranson at New York City’s Tiffany and Co.

Dating rumors between the former Bachelorette star and Summer House cast member has been around for some time after they were seen in a group picture with some of Luke’s co-stars.

Tayshia Adams tries on an “engagement ring” with Luke Gulbranson

All eyes are on Tayshia and Luke after the pair were spotted at Tiffany and Co in New York City, which reopened in April after a refurbishment.

As reported by PageSix, eyewitnessed spotted Tayshia trying on a “massive sparkler” on her left hand at the luxury store.

The picture obtained by the outlet shows the former Bachelor star with a staff member and several rings as her rumored boyfriend Luke looks down at the ring on her “engagement” hand.

A source told the publication that the pair were seen “very lovey-dovey and kissing” while they were in the shop even though it’s unknown if they purchased any rings.

Pair sparked dating rumors after a group picture

Tayshia and Luke haven’t addressed the relationship rumors at this time but speculations grew after they were seen getting cozy in a group picture with other Summer House stars.

In a since-deleted Instagram post uploaded by Luke’s co-star Lindsay Hubbard, Luke, and Tayshia were spotted holding hands in an adorable embrace.

Linsday quickly deleted the picture and reuploaded the image, cropping Luke and Tayshia after fans flooded her profile with dating speculations about the pair.

The group image also Carl Radke, Chris Leoni, and Andrea Denver who got together to celebrate Easter in April.

Lindsay didn’t know “they were holding hands”

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lindsay told presenter Andy Cohen that she wasn’t aware Tayshia and Luke were holding hands in the original picture.

She said: “I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s–t, they’re holding hands!’”

The presenter asked Lindsay if Luke asked her to remove the group picture and she said she didn’t want to reveal details of their private conversation.

“I understand what it’s like to be in public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans everywhere,” she explained.

Andy said: “They’re just trying to make it work,” and Lindsay responded: “Honestly.”