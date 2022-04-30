Bad blood between Scooter and Tay Swift as he accuses her of "weaponizing fanbase"













It appears that there is a bit of bad blood between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun again as the Hollywood manager recently gave a comment on the musician’s decision to re-record her albums and accused her of “weaponizing a fanbase.”

Braun knows his stuff as he is the manager of some of the biggest stars in the world, including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and he says that he “wasn’t happy” with some of Swift’s decisions as he said there is a “responsibility with a fan base.”

Reality Titbit has all the information on the latest album drama between the pair as well as a recap of what has happened with the couple’s “musical issues” so far.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,

Scooter accuses Swift of “weaponizing a fanbase”

During an interview with MSNBC on April 27, Scooter discussed his feelings toward the Grammy-winning artist’s decision to re-record her albums. The music executive said that he supports her decision to re-record and take ownership of her music but he doesn’t agree with her “weaponizing a fanbase.” He explained:

I think Taylor has every right to re-record. She has every right to pursue her master’s, and I wish her nothing but well, and I have zero interest in saying anything bad about her… The only thing I disagree with is weaponizing a fanbase. Scooter Braun, MSNBC

The manager continued:

The artists I work with have very large fan bases. You don’t do that. It’s very dangerous. There’s people in that fan base who have mental health issues. There’s families involved and I think that’s very, very dangerous. Scooter Braun, MSNBC

The reporter then tried to continue the conversation and ask more questions but Scooter quickly shut it down saying “that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

taylor swift should be allowed to hunt scooter braun in the woods for sport — ashley (@demonicowgirl) April 29, 2022

The feud began in 2019

You probably all know about the pair’s past feud that became public in June 2019, but we are going to have a quick re-cap.

It all started when Taylor posted on social media accusing her old record label, Big Machine Label Group, of denying her the right to own her music by purchasing her masters.

Swift went on to accuse the CEO of the company, Scott Borchetta, of only allowing her to “earn” an album back in return for each new one that she put out, therefore she decided to leave the label.

Scooter then became involved when he purchased the singer’s masters after buying the Big Machine record label. Taylor wasn’t happy and clapped back on socials saying:

When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually, he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Taylor Swift

⚰️| Scooter Braun replies @TaylorSwift13 about buying her masters:



"Those narratives aren't true. I think artists should have ownership. I'm open, what you can't do is say that you want something and then never have a dialogue."pic.twitter.com/65vva8hoLh — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 28, 2022

Scooter claims he “tried negotiating” with Swift

During the MSNBC interview, Scooter also mentioned that he had tried to negotiate with Taylor before he purchased her masters, but when she signed with Universal Music Group, Scooter assumed that the deal was “off the table” and therefore went forward with the purchase. He said:

I think there’s a lot of facts out there, but at the end of the day, I think artists should actually have ownership and they should play a role. All artists have royalties coming to them from their masters, and if they want an opportunity to buy them, they should have that opportunity and I’m completely open to that conversation. Scooter Braun, MSNBC

Taylor said at the time that she wanted to make a deal with Scooter but his team “wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive” before they could move on.

