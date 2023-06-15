Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner face ‘pregnant’ 2023 rumors after she was asked about her ‘pregnancy’ on The Kardashians. But Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny is the “only one who knows” the truth about their romance.

Kendall Jenner sparked baby rumors when producers asked her, “How’s the pregnancy going?” However, she was actually talking about her horse. Despite the confusion, heads are turning to Kendall Jenner‘s beau, Bad Bunny.

The two haven’t spoken publicly about their romance until recently when the musician had a 2023 interview with Yahoo. He was questioned on the pregnancy rumors and left fans in shock with his response…

Bad Bunny talks Kendall ‘pregnant’ rumors

Bad Bunny was asked about those Kendall Jenner pregnancy rumors. He shrugged and said:

I think that has always existed, and will always exist. It’s funny. It makes me sad, and it’s pitiful at the same time — not for me, but more for the people [who spread gossip], because it’s funny to see how they talk with confidence. It’s like, ‘What a fool; they have no idea about anything.’

He added: “You laugh too. It’s like, ‘Really, how is that possible?’ But I think you get used to it with time. It’s not the first time. When one is exposed to fame and to this environment, well, now anyone can say whatever they want about you.”

Kendall’s ‘pregnancy’ video: Explained

Kardashian fans ask if Kendall Jenner is pregnant after a cryptic clip on season 3 episode 4. There’s a clear explanation though. Her horse is pregnant, months after she asked for horse sperm as a birthday present.

She then chose to impregnate her mare and performed a surrogate pregnancy on her horse. Kendall is now treating the pregnancy as her own. “Oh my God, I’m going to have a baby!” she announced in November 2022.

To shut down the pregnancy rumors even more, Kendall recently shared an Instagram photo wearing a bikini, which showed her flat midriff, just two days before the recent episode came out addressing the horse’s pregnancy.

Musician opens up on Kendall romance

Bad Bunny has opened up about his romance with Kendall. The two have been pictured on dates multiple times, such as at the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors game in May 2023. He said:

But the antidote is to be secure about who you are and enjoy life as much as I do. Because at the end of the day, I am the only one who knows, and the only one clear about what I feel.

He also revealed: “I always stay with the positive. I keep the people who love me, with the good comments, with the people who support me. And the others? Well, that is that.”

