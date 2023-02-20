It’s hard to Keep Up With The Kardashians’ love lives especially with how many dating rumors float about. The most recent musician to be dragged into the Kendall Jenner dating rumors is “Diles” singer, Bad Bunny.

Following Kendall‘s separation from Devin Booker, fans of the Hulu star have been playing cupid and matchmaking her with many Los Angeles celebrities.

Now that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has recently moved to LA; he’s the next person that fans are claiming Kenny is loved up with.

LISTEN UP: Those Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rumors are not to be trusted

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s ‘tonsil hockey’ rumors explored

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were reportedly seen “playing tonsil hockey” at a private Los Angeles club, as claimed by the gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi.

However, the rumors are mere speculation, and as the source is unverified the claims cannot be trusted. The report claims witnesses saw Jenner leave The Bird Streets Club and get into her car. It further alleges that two minutes later “they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around and he got in his car.”

Deux Moi’s post on 16th February reportedly alleges: “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.”

Kendall hasn’t confirmed Bad Bunny rumors

Kendall Jenner will be used to speculation when it comes to her dating life. However, it is very rare that she confirms any rumors. The same can be said for the recent claims made by Deuxmoi, they remain completely unverified.

Although, more fuel has been added to the fire now that Kendall has been spotted hanging out with Bad Bunny in public. Fans suggest that the duo ‘hanging out’ together provides more ‘evidence’ to back up claims they were making out at the club.

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kylie Jenner gets roared at for faux lion head at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted ‘double dating’ with the Biebers

On Saturday night, February 18, Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills after reportedly having dinner with Bad Bunny. However, they each left through a separate entrance. Joining the duo on what fans speculate to be a “double date” was Kendall’s best friend Hailey and husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model and 28-year-old musician appeared to coordinate their outfits as they both rocked up in beige tones. Kendall was wearing brown leather trousers with a crop top, and a big bomber jacket. To match, Bad Bunny wore a back-to-front khaki cap, a brown jacket, and cream trousers.

According to People: “the pair were introduced by mutual friends several weeks back, they’ve been ‘spending time together.” Of course, fans have taken this information and ran with it, with many flooding TikTok with edits of the duo together.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Bad Bunny and Kendall’s representatives for comment.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK