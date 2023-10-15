Bad Bunny’s new song, believed to be about Kendall Jenner, is “changing” the way people see The Kardashians star. Since the two got together and went public with their relationship, all eyes have been on their PDA. Now, Bad Bunny has released FINA with Young Miko, and fans have run with it.

For months, rumors about Kendall Jenner and her new rapper boyfriend swirled on social media. Then, we finally had proof after pictures of them looking rather cozy made it to the Internet. Bad Bunny’s new song FINA speaks about a woman, and although he doesn’t name her, everyone thinks it’s about Kendall.

Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Bad Bunny’s new song ‘about Kendall’

Bad Bunny’s song ‘about Kendall Jenner’ was released on October 13. The lyrics involve: “I don’t know what you did to me, mami, that has me crazy / Come on, let’s go to Gucci to do it in the fitting room.”

He also talks about them sleeping together as an “alarm clock” and even nods to the constant gossip about their relationship: “Everyone talks, but they’re just spectators.”

Bad Bunny also spoke of fans discussing their language barrier. The lyrics say: “They wonder how we communicate, ayy, maybe it’s best not to tell them / Tell them that we connected instantly, heh.”

He hints at intimacy in sister’s home

Bad Bunny’s new song about Kendall hinted at them having intimacy at her sister’s house. He raps: “All heated up, doing it at your sister’s house.” Well, there are four sisters’ mansions to choose from!

He also raps: “Let’s do it today because no one knows what’s gonna happen tomorrow […] Sometimes I think she loves me, ayy / Baby has rooms, has her own things, does whatever she wants, heh.”

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rapper ‘changing’ how fans see Jenner

The Kardashians fans have taken to social media to reveal they are seeing Kendall in an entirely new light, following Bad Bunny’s new song that is seemingly about her.

One fan wrote: “Bad Bunny album had me dreaming of dating Kendall Jenner at a Kardashian house.” Another penned: “Why am I learning about Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s s*x life through this music.”

“THE BAD BUNNY SONG ABOUT KENDALL JENNER?! No mames,” a listener reacted. A fellow fan simply said: “Kendall Jenner is to blame for this new Bad Bunny album.”