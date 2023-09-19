Morgan Osman from Bad Girls Club Miami season 5 has her name on everybody’s lips in 2023. But, not because she’s back on an Oxygen show, Morgan is the woman seen in the viral “I’m Instagram famous,” video currently sweeping the internet.

After rising to fame in 2010, the star became one of Bad Girls Club’s most memorable cast members. After her brief spell on season 5 of the reality TV series, Morgan later went on to star in VH1‘s Miami Monkey in 2013 with Angela ‘Big Ang’ Raiola.

Morgan on Bad Girls Club Miami season 5

In 2010, Morgan broke into the reality TV world as a cast member on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club: Miami.

The Miami, Florida-born cast member was 21 years old at the time.

Although she catapulted to fame, Morgan was axed from the show in its second episode.

The producers asked her to leave the show after physical altercations with other cast members.

Why was Morgan kicked off a plane?

In September 2023, Morgan hit the headlines as she was identified as a woman involved in some drama aboard a plane in the US.

TMZ reported on September 18 that she was allegedly asked to get off an American Airlines flight after “insulting several passengers.”

Footage obtained by another passenger on the plane shows the reality star taking her luggage from the overhead storage and walking down the aisle.

Morgan looks at the camera and says: “Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f*****g bum.”

The reality star was renowned for her outspoken manner and confidence when she appeared on Bad Girls Club. Morgan introduced herself on the show as the “uber b***h.”

Bad Girls Club star deactivates Instagram

Although Morgan, who is now 35 years old, has gone viral for her comments about being “Instagram famous,” her account now appears to have been deactivated.

Despite this, she has a Twitter account where she writes that she’s “Still That B***h” in her bio.

The model has been dropping content on social media for years and was approaching almost a million followers before her page appeared to be deactivated.