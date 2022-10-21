Balenciaga 'dumps' Kanye West as fashion brand 'cuts ties' with rapper











Famous fashion brand Balenciaga has reportedly cut all ties with Kanye West, ending their professional relationship.

The rapper, who goes simply by Ye these days, has long worked with the brand and even opened its summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

He famously wore a branded mouthguard over his teeth, posing with rare smiles to show it off.

But now, it’s apparently all over.

Balenciaga ‘splits’ from Kanye

Women’s Wear Daily first shared the news by publishing a statement from Balenciaga owner Kering.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” it said.

It’s also said that images of Kanye at the PFW show have been removed from the brand’s official website.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Balenciaga and Kanye’s representatives for comment.

It comes after a very controversial few months for Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband.

He’s had a lot of public spats with Kim’s family, fellow rappers and others in the fashion industry.

But things really took a turn when Kanye made a series of antisemitic comments.

Kanye’s not sorry

Kanye has said he’s not sorry for his tweets.

During an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV this week, Kanye was asked about his take on racism.

Piers asked him: “Racism is racism, and you know that, don’t you?”

Kanye replied: “Yeah, obviously. That’s why I said it. I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Despite saying he was not sorry for what he said, he did later apologize to anyone who was hurt by his statement.

He said: “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon comment, the confusion that I caused.

“I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

He then added: “I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’

“And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”

