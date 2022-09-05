Barbara Corcoran's shark instincts helped star boost her net worth over the years











Barbara Corcoran has been appearing on Shark Tank for several years now and has managed to sign many deals, but what’s her net worth in 2022?

Ever since Shark Tank premiered people have been thinking of new ways to be innovative and start their own companies.

There is no doubt that the show has helped several business ventures scale up and there are many others who are motivated to make a difference.

Barbara Corcoran’s net worth in 2022 revealed

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Barbara has an estimated net worth of $100 million. She is a businesswoman, investor, consultant, author, and television personality.

On the show, Barbara has often spoken about how she has dyslexia and had to do multiple jobs before making it big on her own terms. As per the outlet, she has had 22 jobs. Her life completely changed when she started her own real estate firm.

This was after she worked as a receptionist at the Giffuni Brothers’ real estate firm. Her real estate, Corcoran-Simone with her then-boyfriend. The pair ended up going their separate ways after being together for seven years.

At that time, her boyfriend had told her she wouldn’t make it in the industry without him and she proved him wrong.

She has several businesses

While Barbara started her business in real estate she has now ventured out into several other industries. For those who have been keeping up with Shark Tank, you would know that the reality star has been making several investments in the food and beverage industry.

At the same time, she has also written books like If You Don’t Have Big Breasts, Put Ribbons On Your Pigtails: And Other Lessons I Learned From My Mom, and many more that give a glimpse inside her life and the hardships she had to face.

She has also detailed the things she had done in order to become a successful businesswoman.

New season of Shark Tank returns soon

Shark Tank has been going on for 13 seasons and the show has offered a lot. Several of the Sharks have made innumerable investments and almost all the companies have done well and grown to become profitable over the years.

Now, the show is returning for Season 14.

WATCH SHARK TANK SEASON 14 FROM SEPTEMBER 23 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON ABC

