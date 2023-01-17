Singer and guitarist Curtis ‘CJ’ Harris passed away at the age of 31 due to a heart attack according to TMZ on Sunday, January 15. His death has prompted unconfirmed theories linking his passing to the covid vaccine.

The American Idol season 13 star died in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama according to reports.

CJ was taken to a local hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead at Walker Baptist Medical Center.

CJ Harris died at 31 years old

Talented singer CJ passed away at the age of 31 from an apparent heart attack as per Daily Mail. His official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The musician’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner’s Office and CJ leaves behind two children according to NME.

CJ had success on American Idol

In 2014, CJ Harris auditioned for American Idol. He performed Soulshine by The Allman Brothers Band.

When CJ made it through his audition on American Idol season 13, he was off to Hollywood. Upon hearing the news, he said: “This is for my family and all the people who believed in me from day one, thank you.”

He ended his time on the show as one of the six season 13 finalists. In 2019, CJ released his debut single In Love.

Unproved rumors link CJ Harris’ death to vaccine

CJ passed away from an apparent heart attack, according to reports. But rumors of the singer’s death being linked to the covid vaccine are circulating on January 17.

Baseless claims circulated on social media sites such as Twitter. One person tweeted: “All these young people dying of heart problems and we got grown ass adults acting like it isn’t the vaccine. The weirdos think the climate is doing this. RIP brother, society failed you.”

More are convinced that CJ’s death is linked to the vaccine, writing: “This is amazing, there is almost one every day now. Good thing that the CDC investigated in a 12 hours time the correlation between vaccine shots and heart attacks and ruled out that the covid shots might cause this.”

However, some other people blasted the claims and tweeted that there’s “no proof,” and that the “family is awaiting an autopsy.”

Another tweeted: “My condolences to the family of former “American Idol” contestant CJ Harris. And no, the phrase “died suddenly” is never going to be established as a code word for having taken the COVID-19 vaccine, no matter how many times anti-vaxxers try to twist and turn it.”

While many are commenting on CJ’s death and the vaccine, others have been taking to the late star’s Instagram comments section to send their condolences and prayers to his family.

On a video posted three weeks ago of CJ performing The Fray’s How To Save A Life, one person commented: “So sad, praying for his children and family.”

Another fan wrote: “May God hold you in his arms.”

