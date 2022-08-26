











The Bold And The Beautiful’s Denise Richards is living her best life with her 49-year-old husband Aaron Phypers on their dreamy Italy vacation.

The happy couple is following in the same footsteps as LA’s power couple, Kravis, following their Positano wedding earlier this year.

Let’s take a look at what the Bond girl turned B&B star is up to on her romantic vacation away in the Amalfi coast.

Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

B&B’s Denise Richards takes dreamy Italy vacation with husband

The lovebirds are celebrating their four-year wedding anniversary on the Amalfi coastline as they stop in at different locations including Amalfi and Capri. Some of the pictures that Denise has shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers are almost mirrored images of the ones that the Kardashians shared during Kravis’ wedding vacation.

Denise wore a gray and orange tank top with a baby pink bikini underneath, paired with a bun updo and sunglasses. In the picture, the couple are cuddled next to each other as the Mediterranean Sea glistens in the background.

“Dream trip ❤️ #amalfi we love you so much. On to the next adventure… @borgosantandreaamalfi stunning beyond. We can’t wait to come back,” shared the talented actress.

View Instagram Post

Denise and Aaron follow their dreams

Denise and Aaron wed in September 2018 in Malibu and ever since then she and her husband have been desperate to travel to Italy. Finally, their wishes have come true as Denise and her husband have been sightseeing all across the region, earlier this month they were in Tuscany, as she shared with followers:

“It’s been a dream of mine & my husband’s to go to Tuscany. I was so lucky to shoot in Italy this past week so we decided to make a big trip out of it.” she wrote.

Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

The Kardashians also traveled to Portofino for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian Riviera wedding, with the whole Kardashian-Jenner Klan showing up in Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Kravis wed at the town’s iconic venue Castello Brown, the historic castle is situated on top of a hill as it overlooks the picturesque harbor of Portofino. Everyone arrived in Portofino on Friday, May 20th, ahead of the wedding which took place on Sunday.

Paparazzi flooded the streets as photos were shared of the Kardashians throughout their vacation. From the snaps, the sisters spent their time on boat trips, enjoying dinners, and taking in the scenic Italian town. Much like Denise and Aaron have been doing!