Beat Shazam host Kelly Osbourne has praised “fun” co-star and fellow presenter Nick Cannon for offering her great baby advice.

Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter is the new host of the popular Fox game show Beat Shazam alongside Nick Cannon after regular host Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April this year.

While promoting the new season in a new interview, Kelly opened up about parenting and what the television host advised her after she welcomed her first child, son Sidney.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne and Nick Cannon are hosts of Beat Shazam

Kelly is back on our screens with the premiere of season six of Beat Shazam, which starts on Tuesday, May 23. She will be briefly presenting the series alongside Nick Cannon following Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization.

The TV personality opened up about hosting the series and revealed that Nick was “really fun” and “professional” to work with.

“Working with Nick is so much fun. It is. He is such a professional. He came in and just killed it. Like, he was so good and working with him is really fun, I have to say,” she told US Weekly in a new interview.

Filming of the new season commenced earlier this month after it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne will miss the series. Corinne decided to temporarily step down while she supports her father in his medical recovery.

Kelly Osbourne praises Nick Cannon for baby advice

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly said that Nick shared some great parenting advice with her since her baby is a few months old now.

“We were talking [and] I have more questions for him,” she explained. “Because I’m just starting out [on giving] food [to] my baby and I was asking him what foods he started with and if — and when — he lets his children use an iPad and what they watch.”

“And we both share a love for Miss Rachel [videos] and we found ourselves on set singing her songs, which was very funny,” she added.

Nick is a father of 12 children from different relationships. Last year, he welcomed a baby with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi who recently shared that there is a way her baby daddy can get out of paying child support after welcoming more than 10 kids.

Kelly introduced her son Sidney on Instagram

Earlier this year, news broke out that Kelly welcomed her son Sidney at the end of 2022 with her partner and Slipknot musician, Sid Wilson.

While Kelly has opted to keep her son away from the social media spotlight, she shared an adorable picture of her baby after he met the Easter bunny for the first time in his life.

“Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny!” she captioned an Instagram post to her 2.6 million followers on April 6, 2023.

