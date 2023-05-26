Bebe Rexha has admitted that constant comments from fans about her weight gain have made her life “tough”.

The 33-year-old singer and songwriter has opened up about the difficulties of living in the media and public eye, saying that recent remarks about her body have “messed” her up.

The singer got candid about her 30-pound weight gain following her health diagnosis and shared that the public response to her condition has been tough.

Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Bebe Rexha on “tough” response after weight gain

During Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Meant to Be musician got frank about body image and the recent response to her weight gain on social media.

“Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen,” she told Jennifer. “I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you.”

The singer shared that the public response has been “tough” and explained that people shouldn’t make certain assumptions about someone’s life.

“You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough,” she continued. “But I feel like we’re in 2023 – we should not be talking about people’s weight.”

Singer details health diagnosis

Bebe Rexha revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome, which is thought to be related to hormone issues.

The singer admitted that she was diagnosed with the health issue last year, explaining: “I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome.”

The health issue affects 1 in 10 women and may include symptoms like hair loss, weight gain, and irregular periods.

“It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese,” Bebe Rexha continued. “I literally jumped, like, 30 lbs. so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

Singer felt “embarrassed” about her body

This isn’t the first time the singer has opened up about the difficult response from the public about her body.

In a TikTok video uploaded in 2021, Bebe Rexha said that she felt “embarrassed” about her weight gain and revealed that she would take a break from social media.

“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed,” she said in the video at the time. “I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”