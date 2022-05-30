Becca Kufrin's dreamy proposal to Thomas Jacobs proves success of BIP













Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacob are engaged! The pair’s relationship definitely has everyone convinced that true love does exist.

Bachelor in Paradise couple has been together for a long time. However, there had been times when they faced problems that did lead to a breakup. Despite this, the pair was able to find their way back to each other and now they have proved to the world that true love concurs all.

The news of their engagement was confirmed on Instagram after Becca posted pictures of their lovely engagement.

Becca Kufrin’s dreamy proposal explored

The couple’s engagement was something unique because Becca decided to go down on her knees to ask Thomas if he would like to spend the rest of his life with her.

The news was confirmed by the couple on their social media and both of them thought that Becca’s proposal had been no less than a “power move” and definitely the one that people would say “UNO Reverse card.”

Becca confirmed that the event took place a couple of days ago and only close friends and family members knew about this. In the photos, Becca and Thomas beam with happiness as they wear casual attire while sipping some champagne.

A look back at their relationship

The pair had met each other on Bachelor in Paradise 7. Throughout the show, fans thought that Becca and Thomas were meant to be. Every episode showed viewers how much in love the couple was.

However, there are times when the pair faced issues as well. It also became the root cause for their split in the season finale of the show. Fans were heartbroken and thought things would not work out for them.

Once the filming was over, it was revealed that Becca and Thomas have reconciled and were giving their relationship another chance. Since then, it looks like the couple has come a long way as they have been doing well and looking forward to starting a new chapter in their life.

Becca Kufrin was engaged before

Becca was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on The Bachelor. However, their relationship soon came to an end. Following this, Becca got her own show as she was chosen as The Bachelorette. During this, she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

Unfortunately, their relationship also did not last long and the couple soon ended their relationship.