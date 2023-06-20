Paxton Whitehead, once a star of hit sitcom Friends and theater stalwart, has died at the age of 85.

The English actor made a name for himself Stateside, regularly appearing on Broadway and in popular Nineties sitcoms. Paxton found success on the stage starring in productions such as Camelot, My Fair Lady, and The Importance Of Being Earnest.

Paxton Whitehead’s son, Charles, confirmed the actor’s death to The Hollywood Reporter. He confirmed that Paxton Whitehead passed away on Friday, June 16 at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia. No cause of death has yet been given.

The Help and Home Alone 2 actress Dana Ivey wrote of Paxton’s passing: “I’ve just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th.

“We first worked together in My Fair Lady in 1964, and the last time was in Importance of Being Earnest in 2010 — friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.”

Paxton Whitehead’s role in Friends revisited

If you’ve come across a picture of the late Paxton Whitehead and are wondering why he looks familiar, it may be if you’ve seen his work in Friends.

NBC’s hit Nineties sitcom is arguably one of the most popular of all time. It’s certainly one of the most profitable and made stars of the leading six actors. But any fan of Friends will surely remember Mr Waltham from the series, Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) boss when she works at Bloomingdale’s.

Paxton’s character is introduced in season 4 episode 13 (1998), The One With Rachel’s Crush. He reprised the role of Mr Waltham in the following episode.

Screenshot from Netflix, Friends S4 E13

Where to watch the actor’s Friends episodes

For those hoping to revisit the episodes in which Paxton Whitehead starred, you can find them currently on Max, HBO’s newly-rebranded streaming service. All 10 seasons and Friends the Reunion are currently available on the platform. Max subscribers can access the episodes for free but you can also purchase episodes through Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play.

For any viewers in the UK or Australia, you can tune into all 10 seasons of Friends on Netflix. Netflix is the sitcom’s latest home but fans can also purchase or rent episodes via Amazon and iTunes, as in the States.

Paxton Whitehead starred in more hit Nineties sitcoms

Besides his work on Broadway and in Friends, late actor Paxton Whitehead also made appearances in several major TV shows.

Paxton starred as Hal Conway, the uptight neighbor, on NBC’s Mad About You from 1992-99. He also appeared in hit shows such as Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and The Drew Carey Show.

Paxton appeared in one episode of Frasier in 1996 called A Lilith Thanksgiving. He starred in the episode as Dr Campbell.