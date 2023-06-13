JLo and Ben Affleck weren’t afraid to show some PDA this week, as they kissed on the red carpet of The Flash premiere. Kourtney and Travis who?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have attended a number of red carpets and high-profile events together since reuniting in 2021, although many ‘unfortunate’ pictures had fans thinking they were having ‘couples tiffs.’ Who can forget those Grammy memes? However, these have all been ‘debunked’ and the couple are looking happier than ever.

We take a look at Bennifer’s cute PDA on the red carpet for the 2023 movie, The Flash.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ben Affleck and JLo share a kiss at The Flash premiere

It looks like JLo and Ben Affleck are still in their honeymoon phase, as the two lovingly embraced each other with some PDA while attending the premiere of the new DC movie, in which Ben will have a cameo in.

JLo stunned in a two-tone floor-length dress, showing off her cleavage as she left it halfway unzipped, just days after stunning in a red feather gown.

The Jenny from the Block singer also put her long locks into a sleek high pony, so her dress was in full view.

Affleck on the other hand, kept it simple but dapper as he shone in all black, much like his reprised role of The Batman.

Fans can’t get enough of the couple

Since the couple reunited their romance in 2021 after 17 years apart, Bennifer stans have been fangirling ever since, so of course, they took to Twitter to do just that.

“What a s*** a** couple!!! Ben looks so good and healthy! JLO is glowing!” exclaimed one fan.

When is The Flash out?

The Flash lands in cinemas on June 16, so die-hard DC fans don’t have to wait much longer.

Ezra Miller will play the lead role of Barry Allen, and Micheal Keaton will also play Batman alongside Ben Affleck, who will appear in a cameo.

Ben first appeared as Batman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and he has since played the part in Suicide Squad and Justice League.