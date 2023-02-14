2023 marks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s (JLo) first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and they spent it with no other than Dunkin’ Donuts. Bennifer fans will know about Ben’s endless love affair with the sweet treats, so who better to spend it with?

After JLo and Ben’s break for almost 20 years, it seems like he had some work to do. And he did, in the Dunkin drive-thru.

We take a look into Ben Affleck and Jennifer’s first Valentine’s as Mr and Mrs Affleck.

Ben Affleck and JLo spend Valentine’s 2023 with Dunkin’ Donuts

Last year, the couple went on a date to the Superbowl, and this year the pair took it one step further and starred in a commercial during the game.

Ben is known for his love of Dunkin’, so of course, which other celebrity would they ask to work there over the period of love?

The actor looked in his element in the drive-thru when his wife Jennifer came along: “What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

After she got over the shock, she asked her husband to: “Grab me a glazed!” Love doesn’t cost a thing, right? Or maybe 99 cents in this case!

Dunkin even commented on JLo’s recent Instagram post writing: “looking great bestie!” It seems like there may be a third person in their relationship now!

Ben Affleck’s 2022 Valentine’s gift to Jennifer Lopez was unforgettable

Last year, before the pair were married, Ben surprised Jlo with the cutest gift, and we’re still not over it!

The Gone Girl actor made his now wife a four-minute-long personalized music video to her song On My Way. The slideshow consisted of pictures and videos of the pair going back all the way to 2002, when they initially got together before reuniting in June 2021.

Unfortunately, we never got to see the video as Jennifer revealed the video was “very special and personal.”

It seems like Jlo is set to treat Ben this year, posting an early Valentine’s Day video on her Instagram in some stunning blue underwear.

Jennifer and Ben have reportedly found their ‘dream home’

After The Grammys drama rumors circulating the internet, it seems like Ben and JLo are taking another step in their relationship.

TMZ reports that Ben and Jennifer have found their dream home, and are in escrow on a $34.5M Mansion.

The publication reports that the mansion is in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK