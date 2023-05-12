JLo and Ben Affleck attended the premiere of The Mother on May 10, 2023, and their chit-chat on the red carpet now has rumors swirling. The All I Had singer and her husband appeared to be in good spirits at her movie premiere but some news outlets seemed to get the wrong end of the stick.

The Mother is a 2023 movie starring Jennifer Lopez, who recently gave her opinion on the Pump Rules drama. This time, however, JLo and her hubby attended the movie’s premiere in Westwood Village in Los Angeles, California alongside Omari Hardwick and more of her co-stars.

Ben Affleck and Jlo met on the set of the romantic comedy film Gigli in 2002. Now, 21 years later, they’re a happily married couple.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

JLo and Ben on the red carpet

On May 10, JLo and Ben posed on the red carpet to promote her new movie, The Mother.

JLo wore a custom-made suit created by designer Brunello Cucinelli.

Clips from the event show the couple appearing to be in good spirits, smiling at one another and kissing.

However, the two reportedly appeared to have a “tense conversation” at the movie premiere according to The Daily Mail.

Couple has rumors swirling

As the A-Listers were papped on the red carpet, some photos of them speaking sparked rumors that they had a “fight” at the event.

Daily Loud tweeted an image from the premiere of Ben and Jennifer and captioned it: “Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez argue on the red carpet.”

However, many people responded to the tweet to say that the couple wasn’t “arguing.”

One person tweeted: “I was literally right there. He was getting off the red carpet so she can go do interviews. Then he jumped back in their car because 2 of the kids and her mom were waiting … Him and the family were dropped off at the entrance, which is where he was signaling in the clip.”

JLo and Ben ‘fight’ debunked

As well as the “arguing” rumors circulating, many people also suggested there was tension between the pair on May 9 after Ben was papped shutting a car door after Jennifer got into the vehicle.

However, a video clip shows Ben looking irritated by the paparazzi rather than his wife.

Some tweeted that the couple’s red carpet appearance was a “sequel” to the door-shutting moment, but more shut down the rumors with clips showing that they were getting on fine.

According to a lip reader, per The Daily Mail, Ben and Jen weren’t having a dispute at The Mother premiere, but were “speaking about where and how they should pose for photographers.”