Mad Men’s Jon Hamm shares some revelations about the casting of psychological thriller Gone Girl and how Ben Affleck landed the lead role.

Jon Hamm, 52, is best known for starring as iconic ad man Don Draper as well as Baby Driver and Top Gun: Maverick. But Jon almost had Gone Girl added to his acting credits, he reveals to Andy Cohen on his reality TV and celebrity talk show Watch What Happens Live this month.

Let’s hear how Ben Affleck, 50, ultimately landed the role and what fashion decision made the actor pretty “unhappy” while filming.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ben Affleck’s role in Gone Girl was ‘meant’ for Jon Hamm

Speaking to Andy Cohen on the Bravo talk show, Jon Hamm touched on the rumors that he was intended to star in David Fincher’s Gone Girl (2014).

Based on Gillian Flynn’s book of the same name, the thriller follows Nick Dunne, a man who becomes a suspect in a high-profile investigation into his wife Amy’s disappearance.

There has long been talk that Jon was intended to play Nick Dunne, a role that was eventually given to Ben Affleck. The Mad Men star confirmed as much to Andy Cohen, stating that Nick Dunne “was meant to be [played by] me.”

Jon Hamm opted for Mad Men over Gone Girl

Working with Oscar-nominated director David Fincher is many actors’ dream. So, you might be wondering why Jon Hamm would not take the role if it was “meant” for him.

Jon revealed to Andy Cohen that he couldn’t take the role because of a scheduling conflict. He was still filming AMC’s Mad Men when the Gone Girl shoot was scheduled. Jon played Don Draper, the show’s lead character, for seven seasons from 2007 to 2015.

They were still filming the sixth season when Jon Hamm would’ve been needed to shoot Fincher’s thriller.

Ben Affleck was ‘unhappy’ over one costume choice

Gone Girl was a huge success for the cast and crew becoming Fincher’s highest-grossing film and earning many award nominations.

Ben Affleck described the project as “exciting and liberating” to work on, but Jon Hamm has some revelations about one thing that made Ben “unhappy” while filming.

“Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat,” Jon jokingly told Andy on Watch What Happens Live, adding: “He was not very happy about it.” Ben supports Boston Red Sox and so repping a St Louis Cardinals hat (where Nick Dunne hails from) would be quite the challenge for a major baseball fan. We’re pretty sure the success of this psychological thriller, a highlight in Ben’s career, would make it all worth it.