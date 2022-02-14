Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s gift for Jennifer Lopez had us On The Floor with jealousy











Love is definitely in the air this Valentines weekend as – once again – celebrities have been showing off their love for their beaus with some pretty extravagant gifts.

However, this year fans have been gushing over a gift that wasn’t exactly expensive – but it was SUPER cute. Before their Valentines date at the Super Bowl, Ben Affleck surprised his Mrs with an adorable personalized gift.

OMG! Rewind a few years and Ben Affleck’s teeth looked shockingly different

The Real Housewives of the New York City | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime BridTV 8436 The Real Housewives of the New York City | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QbNfRMDb3mk/hqdefault.jpg 955407 955407 center 22403

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Ben’s gift for Jennifer was too cute

The actress and singer revealed to her weekend newsletter that just a few days before Valentine’s day, ben surprised her with a very special gift.

Her boyfriend had created her a four-minute-long personalised music video to her song On My Way from the new movie Marry Me – which I’m sure she wants to say after this!

The video continued different pictures and videos of the pair going back all the way to 2002, when they initially got together before reuniting in June 2021.

Though we are all dying to see the video, the actress revealed the video was “very special and personal” to the couple and that it wouldn’t be something she would share with fans.

However, she explained On The JLo newsletter that,

Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. Jennifer Lopez

The couples V-day date at the Super Bowl

Alongside hundreds of other celebrities and fans, Ben and Jennifer were two celebrities spotted spending their Valentines weekend at the Super Bowl. The couple were said to be happy and ‘full of laughs.’

The Super Bowl took place in Inglewood, California and the couple watched the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head for one game on one of the most popular nights of the year.

Jennifer is a massive fan of the Super Bowl as it was only two years ago that she and Shakira performed for the halftime show. However, this time she a back seat and enjoyed the game in the meta suite with other celebrities including Cardi B, Offset, Demi Lovato and Bella Porch.

It was date night at the #SuperBowl for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! https://t.co/cekNk2HZWN pic.twitter.com/tF7zsJMtxd — People (@people) February 14, 2022

WATCH MARRY ME IN CINEMAS NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK