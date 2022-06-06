











Benny Medina was the centre of attention during the MTV Awards 2022, when his client Jennifer Lopez thanked him for believing in her from the moment she played him a song she had written that same day.

A teary J-Lo addressed how he was her “ride or die”, while cameras quickly turned to a shy Benny who blew kisses at the singer. She went on to say that he usually likes to sit in the background, but felt he deserved some recognition.

Since his appearance, fans of the On Her Way singer have been scrambling to find out how much he is worth. From the Fresh Prince of Bel Air series being loosely based on him, to helping J-Lo’s career, he’s got an incredibly unique resume.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Benny Medina and J-Lo

Talent manager Benny launched J-Lo pop music career in 1999. However, in 2003, she fired him and filed a complaint against him with California’s labor commission. However, by 2008, he had officially resumed his role as her manager.

It’s not just her career that Benny has become a part of, but he is also a godparent to her twin children. She is incredibly fond of her manager, who is also a friend to J-Lo, and called him her “ride or die” during the MTV Awards.

When they had only worked together for 18 months, Benny knew J-Lo could be both a star in music and film, something he has seen Will Smith do so well. He told LA Times during a 1999 interview:

The thing that impresses me most is her incredible focus. I’ve never seen anyone work harder or with more passion. I think Jennifer Lopez will be a brand name that will cross over into all media.

Ever since J-Lo became Benny’s client, he has remained by her side through most public appearances. He first discovered her talent when she played him a song she had wrote earlier that same day!

📹Jennifer Lopez and manager Benny Medina are seeing leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles – June 04, 2022 pic.twitter.com/CZUI8ES9r4 — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) June 5, 2022

Jennifer’s manager has a huge net worth

Benny Medina has accumulated a whopping $30 million net worth as J-Lo’s manager. Jennifer herself has managed to bag herself a $400 million net worth for her successful singing career, which is hugely supported by her manager.

With her casting as the singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in Selena, Jennifer became the first Latina actress to earn $1 million. It was during the making of the 1997 production that she decided to refocus on a music career.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Benny produced material for the likes of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Billy Preston, Teena Marie and Rick James. He went on to Warner Bros. Records, collaborating with Madonna and Fleetwood Mac.

He also opened a management and production company, Medina/Pollack Entertainment, alongside long-time friend Jeff Pollack. The firm is behind films like Booty Call, Above the Rim and Maid in Manhattan!

Powerful truthful speech

by @JLo 🌹🌟

Inspiring.

Thanking her haters, as well as those who believed in her.

Real truth. Acknowledging both is what keeps you humble & make you persevere.

And rightfully so, Benny Medina deserves the praise ans love she is giving him. #MTVAwards — CaroleJMcCoyArtist🎨🖌☮️ (@CJtheFineArtist) June 6, 2022

Mariah Carey and P. Diddy on his client list

J-Lo isn’t the only successful client to Benny. Others include Tyra Banks, P. Diddy, Mariah Carey, Brandy Norwood, Vanessa Daou and Usher Raymond. Plus, his story into wealth is what inspired The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Growing up, Benny made friends with a wealthy white teenager, whose family in Beverly Hills allowed him to live in a refurbished garage behind their property. He then attended Beverly Hills High, where he met Kerry Gordy.

His mother died when he was young, while his father – legendary jazz drummer Ahmad ‘Benny’ Medina – reportedly abandoned Benny, forcing him to be raised in foster homes. He then got his break in his mid-twenties.

He started his career as the lead singer of music group Apollo, who released their self-titled debut in 1979. Kerry was their keyboard player, before at 24, Benny became the head of A&R for Motown, working as a protégé to Berry Gordy.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

