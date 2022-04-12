Benzino and LAHH's Althea Heart have 'altercation' years after split













Benzino has reportedly been arrested after an altercation with his ex, Love and Hip Hop star Althea Heart. Body camera footage seen by The Source is circulating online that appears to show the rapper shirtless and yelling in front of Althea’s home.

In 2020, their relationship was always in the public eye after they starred on OWN’s relationship docu-series Love Goals to work on communication.

The parents, who share son Zino, have now hit the headlines again.

Photo by Paul Redmond/FilmMagic

Benzino and Althea Heart’s past

Althea Heart joined the supporting cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in season 3 as Benzino’s new girlfriend. During that season, in 2014, he proposed to the recording artist before they left the show.

Benzino and Althea had a son together in November 2015 but broke off their engagement shortly after. They appeared together on season 6 of television show Marriage Boot Camp, where they faced several issues.

The former couple also appeared on TV One’s The Next 15, where she accused Benzino of spending too much time with female co-stars. In 2015, the couple officially split.

Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

Why did the former OWN couple split?

In 2015, it was revealed Althea and Benzino had split several months into her pregnancy. As reported by The Box Houston, she claimed their relationship involved her “laying down with someone [she] didn’t fully get to know first”.

The recording artist wrote on Twitter:

I laid down with someone I didn’t fully get to know first so I have to deal with the things that happened so far [which] I am not happy with. I’m going to be the bigger person and stop showing the way I’m feeling. I have a son on the way and, even though I’m bitter, we’ll be ok!

Reality TV World reports Althea filed a petition for a temporary protective order against Benzino in Georgia Court in 2017. Althea and Benzino’s engagement was ultimately called off.

Im watching this bodycam video of Benzino getting arrested. This man is crying because Althea is with another man and dude pressing charges 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Philicia Bonaparte (@OuiOui_PhiPhi) April 11, 2022

Benzino reportedly arrested

Benzino is seen crying in a video circulating online, which appears to show police officers speaking to Althea. As per The Source, she claimed her child’s father punched her new man’s truck.

The rapper appears to be shirtless in the video while officers take witness statements. He denies hitting the man’s truck and said he had stopped by to watch his son play tennis before being confronted by Althea’s male friend.

A video shared by Real World Police reports Benzino was taken into custody for criminal damage and transported to Gwinnett Co Jail. Warrants were signed with a Gwinnett County judge. A statement reads:

While watching his son play tennis, Raymond states that a male came up to him and told him he was going to shoot him. Raymond denies any involvement in the damage to Reginald’s [Althea’s male friend’s] vehicle.

On February 3rd 2022, Raymond “Benzino” Scott was charged with one count of second degree criminal damage to property. His case is currently open before Judge Warren Davis.

