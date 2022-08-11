











Bethenny Frankel is speaking her truth again and this time she is calling out Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line, SKKN in a review.

In a video posted by the RHONY star on TikTok on 9 August, Bethenny called out Kim for her “impractical” skincare product packaging in a review. But fans clearly don’t agree as the entire range sold out within hours.

The negative review is one of very little as the skincare line has been dubbed by professionals as one of the best on the market currently, according to Glamour. Reality Titbit has the story, check it out.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11058 Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7E5crppxBn8/hqdefault.jpg 1072277 1072277 center 22403

Bethenny Frankel calls out Kim’s SKKN packaging

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images

During her TikTok video Bethenny Frankel, 51, tested out SKKN’s exfoliator and eye cream — products Frankel said she knows “well.”

In terms of the eye cream, Frankel slammed the product and claimed the design was “impractical”, saying:

It’s bulbous. I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. That’s impractical at best.

Her disappointment continued with the exfoliatiors packaging of as she bluntly expressed:

This is crazy. How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.

However, despite being unimpressed with the line’s packaging, she did call the products “quality.” Click here to see the video.

View Instagram Post

Fans appear to love the range

The one thing fans do agree on clearly is the quality of Kim’s SKKN products as the complete collection sets sold out within just a few hours and the feedback has been almost totally satisfactory.

The reviews from professionals and fans have been very positive with one person on Twitter saying:

I brought the entire collection and omg it was SOOO WORTH IT. I have super sensitive skin and I’ve never used such a lightweight formula.

Another fan said, “You can slam Kim K all you want but that woman knows what she is doing and she does it well!! #SKKN.”

Her new skincare line was a hit for most – we are sorry you didn’t agree Bethenny!

SKKN by Kim

With SKKN, the Kardashian promised a “more modern, elevated, sustainable brand experience and customer experience” – and that she delivered.

The collection of prestige skin-care products is made with refillable packaging and “clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.

Kardashian shared her personal brand story in a press release, citing her struggles with psoriasis as her biggest motivator.

She said: “What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skin-care discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it.”

The collection includes a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops, and a night oil. It all comes in minimalist packaging created by design duo Willo Perron and Brian Roettinger. Prices range from $43 to $95, falling in line with the collection’s prestige category.