











Bethenny Frankel has made millions throughout her career and it’s not just from her appearance as a housewife on the Real Housewives of New York City. Frankel is an entrepreneur and a successful businesswoman who has made her fortune from her various career endeavors.

The reality TV star has earned her net worth primarily from the sale of her Skinnygirl cocktail company and for her various stints on reality television. Her entrepreneurial spirit has been recognized widely as she also appeared on Shark Tank as a guest “shark”. So, just how much is Bethenny worth and where did she make all of her money?

Bethenny Frankel’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, as of 2022, Bethenny is worth a whopping $80 million.

A lot of this money comes from her role on RHONY, which she joined in 2008. It is said that from this she earns a salary of $40,000 per episode.

Frankel also earned the vast majority of her net worth as the founder and CEO of Skinnygirl Cocktails. Her company has launched several books and DVDs, including Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting (2009), The SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life (2009), A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life (2011) and the novel Skinnydipping (2012).

Frankel sold Skinnygirl Cocktails

The biggest lump of money she earned came when she sold her line of alcoholic beverages to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global in 2011. According to celebritynetworth, Frankel’s Skinnygirl drink company was purchased for $120 million.

At the time there were rumors that the brand only sold for $8.1 million, to which Bethenny responded by saying:

Come on. That it could be the fastest-growing booze brand on the market and to have sold for that little is just preposterous. I’m going to be paying a hell of a lot more than $8.1 million in taxes.

The star has launched many products other products under the Skinnygirl brand, including Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli, a line of pre-packaged lunch meat certified by the American Heart Association for containing lower levels of sodium and fat.

Bethenny’s other TV appearances

Aside from RHONY, Bethenny has been featured on a few TV shows during her career. Due to her experience in the business world, Frankel has been featured as a guest Shark on the hit TV show, Shark Tank.

The TV personality was also featured on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, where she made it through the competition to become one of the finalists with her company BethennyBakes. Although the company went out of business in 2006, her stint on the reality competition show marked the beginning of Frankel’s career on reality shows.

Along with her partner at the time, Jason Hoppy, Frankel was featured on the Bravo reality show Bethenny Getting Married? Finally, she also landed her own talk show after negotiations for her to host a show that first began in 2011. The Bethenny Show first began airing on September 9, 2013; it was short-lived and was canceled on February 14, 2014.

