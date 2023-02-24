Bethenny Frankel’s POTS syndrome story was shared on TikTok as she revealed how much the illness has affected her health in recent years. The RHONY star got emotional while discussing a battle with the sickness.

In a TikTok video, Bethenny was seen crying while opening up about having POTS and explained the disorder is the reason why her face has looked different in recent videos shared on social media.

The blood circulation disorder has worsened since the pandemic, creating a multitude of symptoms, including weight gain, bloating, dehydration, and aches. Bethenny spilled all on her POTS journey so far.

What is POTS?

Postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is when your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down. Symptoms include lightheadedness (occasionally with fainting), brain fog, fatigue, and nausea.

The disorder often begins after a pregnancy, major surgery, trauma, or a viral illness. It may make individuals unable to exercise because the activity brings on fainting spells or dizziness, and has affected The Big Shot with Bethenny star.

Bethenny Frankel talks about POTS syndrome

Bethenny’s journey with POTS syndrome was detailed on her TikTok on February 23, 2023. In a truthful video, she shared how the “real terror is not being healthy for my daughter.” She said:

I want to take her to Aspen vacations and go snowboarding. I want to live a long life because I had a child later in life. I’m absolutely scared because I do everything to be healthy and sometimes this thing is winning, it’s upsetting.

She shared the story of her health in two videos, the first video was captioned: “POTS is real & COVID effects are also.” Bethenny revealed she would have loved to edit dark circles out under her eyes, but said: “This is me.”

The RHONY star’s health battle

Bethenny’s POTS illness caused her to gain “4lb in 3 days.” She shared in an Instagram video: “Many of you are asking why my face looks different in my makeup videos and it’s because I am messed up. I am not doing that great.”

The Bravo star has to get IVs regularly and hasn’t drunk alcohol for six months to relieve any effects of the health disorder. She suffers from chronic severe dehydration and has often experienced extremely low blood pressure.

Bethenny revealed she has POTS in November 2022, after several years of having the illness. More recently, she says she wakes up every two hours in pain and “dying of thirst so it’s like my body won’t hold onto it.”

