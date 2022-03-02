Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong charity donates $10m to help Ukraine citizens













Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been sending millions of dollars in aid to Ukrainian citizens through her disaster relief organisation BStrong.

Last week the star took to Instagram to share a post announcing BStrong was refocusing its efforts on helping victims of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, especially women and children.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bethenny set up BStrong as a disaster relief initiative

The RHONY star set up the organisation as a non-profit disaster relief initiative with partners Global Empowerment Mission. During the past few days, Bethenny has been updating her audience on the organisation’s efforts to help Ukrainian citizens flee to safety. One of her Instagram stories said:

We’re really dealing with women and children at the border in Poland. We just had an incident with a woman whose husband was pulled out of the car. He was taken because he’s Ukrainian, and the men can’t leave. Bethenny Frankel, Instagram

During the same story Bethenny also mentioned her organisation was working with Poland to help as many people evacuate the country as possible. She continued:

(The man) has never held a gun in his life, and now he’s a soldier. She’s coming through with her family and we have to get her to Spain, where she has family because she doesn’t have family in Poland. Bethenny Frankel, Instagram

Bethenny has sent more than $10 million in aid through BStrong

Last Thursday, the entrepreneur announced BStrong had sent more than 100,000 hygiene packs and survival kits to Ukraine as well as sleeping bags and other essentials, totalling $10 million in aid.

Bethenny announced that in addition to the aid she was sending financial donations to individual families and specific cases through cash, cards and plane tickets.

When announcing her partnership with Poland, the reality TV star wanted her fans to know she was going to be at the airport in Medyka, Poland, on Saturday to welcome evacuees to the country.

UPDATE-We are now seeing 20 refugees every 10 seconds at the border of Medyka….more updates & photos soon. Keep donating bethenny.con/bstrong — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 26, 2022

BStrong has received thousands of donations since announcement

Fans have been more than impressed by Bethenny’s hard work and her organisation and have been contributing to the cause. Bethenny took to Twitter to announce she was “overwhelmed” by how much people had been helping, saying donations were coming in “every three seconds”, with the organisation now upping its goal.

The incredible donations to BStrong has allowed the company to send even more crisis kits, including blankets, sleeping bags, food, water and generators.

The team has managed to refill its warehouse with aid worth more than $16 million as it continues to receive donations by the minute.

