Born in Houston, Texas in 1981, Beyoncé launched her career in R ‘n’ B group Destiny’s Child in the late nineties. She went on to release her first solo recording in 2002.

From a young age, Beyoncé has been in the media spotlight. Everything from her relationship with Jay Z to her sister and her pregnancies have been subjects of discussion for her fans.

Some rumours about the former Destiny’s Child member have been debunked by her nearest and dearest over the years. Her mom took to IG in 2021 to state that the ‘Jayonce Leg Rub’ really isn’t about helping her with anxiety…

Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images

The ‘Beyoncé is Italian’ conspiracy

The conspiracy theory Beyoncé is actually Italian is actually deeper than people assuming she has a different heritage.

It seems the Italian rumours began in 2020 with US congressional candidate KW Miller. He accused Beyoncé of secretly being an Italian woman called Ann Marie Lastrassi.

Some internet users jumped on board with the idea that Beyoncé and Ann Marie Lastrassi are the same person.

But in 2020, The Root spoke to the real Ann Marie Lastrassi who confirmed she and Beyoncé are different people.

Beyoncé being Solange’s mom

Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Beyoncé grew up in Houston with her parents, Tina and Mathew Knowles, and her younger sister, Solange.

Despite there being photos and footage of Solange and Beyoncé as youngsters together, conspiracy theorists suggested she is not actually Solange’s older sister, but her mother.

The theories came in thick and fast after Beyoncé’s father said in an interview she was older than she actually is. In 2015, Billboard reported Mathew said Beyoncé was 36 years old instead of 34. Who knew a slip up like that could change up the whole family tree?

During an interview with HOT97 in 2013, Solange spoke of what it was like growing up with her sister being a member of Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé’s ‘fake’ baby bump

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Many fans or Beyhive members will know she and her husband, Jay Z, got married in 2008. They now have three children.

Beyoncé gave birth to her daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012 and later welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

When the 40-year-old was pregnant with her first child, many conspiracy theorists were quick to suggest that her baby bump was fake.

She revealed her pregnancy at the 2011 VMAs but it was on an Australian news show that Bey’s bump was questioned. Both Beyoncé and her mother commented on the rumours and as per Billboard, Beyoncé said: “…it was crazy“.

