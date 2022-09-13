









Fans have been left adamant that British singer Adele is married after she rocked a supposed “wedding ring” at Beyoncé’s birthday bash this week. The star arrived at the Bel-Air mansion with her partner Rich Paul and she seemed to steel the show with her whopping gold ring.

Now fans are dying to know if the 34-year-old is married as she hasn’t done much to bat the rumors away.

Get Smart With Money | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11179 Get Smart With Money | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pJeQAhaRW80/hqdefault.jpg 1090745 1090745 center 22403

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Adele rocks up to Beyoncé’s birthday with a “wedding ring”

The singing superstar did little to abolish recent claims of a secret marriage as she was spotted inside her chauffeur-driven car on the way to her idol’s birthday party in LA.

It was hard to miss the striking gold band as she followed the sports agent to the party. According to The Mirror, Adele originally sparked wedding rumors after sharing photos from her LA home as she celebrated her first Emmy success for TV concert, Adele: One Night Only and now fans are even more convinced.

Adele and her partner Paul have been together for just over a year now and it seems things are going strong. Adele divorced her former husband, Simon Konecki in 2019 after 8 years of marriage.

Fans are convinced Adele is married

Like always with eagle-eyed fans, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the image from Beyoncé’s bash. One fan said, “I’m sorry but the most exciting thing about Beyoncé’s birthday is Adele rocking up with a wedding ring on.”

Another chimed in saying, “Is that a wedding ring? Please tell me they got married?!” Another fan seemed to express their frustration at the situation as they were dying to know the truth, they said, “there have been too many hints now, will she just tell us already!”

It appears Adele is keeping her current relationship status private and won’t be letting us know about any potential nuptials until she is ready. Until then, we will have to keep guessing!

View Instagram Post

Fans have spotted marriage signs before

Beyoncé’s birthday isn’t the first time fans have had to speculate as to whether Adele has secretly gotten married. The first time rumors swirled was when she shared pictures of her Emmy Award.

Adele shared photos of the award, including one of it sitting on top of some books on a coffee table, seemingly in the living room of the home that she shares with her partner Rich.

Some fans, however, spotted that there appeared to be a personalized game – which had The Paul’s written on it – alongside the award on the table in the recent photo.

The game box was been taken as a potential sign that the couple may have tied the knot.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Adele’s representatives for comment on the marriage rumors.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK