According to social media users, Bianca Censori is channeling “Pamela Anderson” in her latest look after being papped in a transparent head-to-toe tights outfit in Germany. Bianca and Kanye West have been causing a stir with some of their outfit choices as they spent time in Italy over the summer months.

All kinds of rumors have been swirling as Kanye and Bianca have been vacationing in Europe. From Kim Kardashian’s feelings over Ye’s public antics to Bianca’s friends being “jealous,” the rapper and his spiritual wife have been hitting the headlines on a regular basis.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans say Bianca Censori is ‘giving Pam Anderson’

Since Kim Kardashian‘s ex, Kanye, and his partner, Bianca, got spiritually married in January 2023, the two have been spotted out in some eye-catching outfits.

Ye is known for his creativity in the music and fashion fields, but his ‘wife’ has left little to the imagination in some of her outfits this year.

During the couple’s time in Italy, some locals were “outraged” by the 28-year-old’s fashion choices, per The Daily Express.

Touching down in London for Fashion Week in September, Bianca and Ye turned heads again with their outfits.

This time, Bianca has fans suggesting that her outfit is “giving Pam Anderson,” although another wrote of the look: “Shaggy dog vibes.”

Bianca smiles in ‘naked’ tights outfit

As Kanye West and his ‘wife’ explore Europe, her friends reportedly expressed “concerns” for her.

The comments came after Ye was papped getting off a boat in Venice with his trousers falling down this summer.

However, recent snaps of Bianca Censori wearing one of her nude tights outfits show her beaming from ear to ear.

A Twitter user shared photos of Yeezy’s Head Architect sticking her tongue out as well as smiling in September.

Fans predict what she’ll wear next

While Kardashians fans deal with rumors of Kim dating Odell Beckham Jr this fall, Bianca and Ye’s followers are eager to know what her next fashion looks will be.

One Twitter user shared a snap of three nude-colored outfits from a major fashion brand’s catwalk show and wrote: “I bet we’ll see Bianca Censori showing off those looks from Diesel SS24 soon.”