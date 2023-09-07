Bianca Censori’s outfits vs. Kim Kardashian: We’ve seen how often Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian are called look alikes. Kanye West was with Kardashian first – but has Bianca copied Kim’s style?

When Kanye West and Bianca Censori suddenly came out of hiding and began to make public appearances, it wasn’t without ogling eyes. Fans began to tear apart Bianca’s outfits, often comparing her to the rapper’s former wife, Kim Kardashian. Let’s see the times Bianca wore those nearly naked tights…

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood (Getty Images). Right: Photo by MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)

Bianca Censori’s outfits

Bianca Censori‘s outfits have certainly caused a stir on social media. She wore a nearly naked tights look in Italy in August 2023 that resembled Kim’s version from a few years before.

In the past, fans have said Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori, and Kim Kardashian look alike. Kanye West often dressed Kim while they were married and many reckon he’s now doing the same for his new beau.

Kim Kardashian wore ‘naked’ tights first

Kim wore the nearly naked tights look in black in August 2022. If that wasn’t enough, Bianca wore a full red onesie in Tokyo, Japan, in June 2023, which had a resemblance to Kim’s Met Gala Balenciaga look.

Interestingly, Kim and Kanye had already broken up when his ex-wife wore the nearly naked tights look, and had already started to pick out her own outfits. She paired the black outfit with a silver bag.

Plus, Bianca has been spotted in a black bikini, just like Kim in July 2023. Bianca’s unearthed bikini pictures show her in Sasha The Label black bikini bottoms. Who wore it better though?! You decide…

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The coat look – Bianca vs. Kim

That coat that Bianca wore during the boat trip debacle is being compared to Kim’s Vivienne Westwood look from 2018. Kim wore a brown blazer at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Kim went for a bleach-blond hair look and a lighter, camel jacket. However, Bianca has given her outfit a grungy feel with slicked-back dark hair, see-through heels with tights, and a darker jacket.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are no longer an item but it looks like his beaus, former and present, have some fierce outfit competition going on, whether it’s intentional or not…

