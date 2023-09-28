Bianca Censori has been given a final warning after her recent Italy outfit caused a stir. Photos show a smiling Bianca wearing a ‘naked’ outfit while Kanye West – who she was caught on a boat with – bends down to snap photos. The tourism bureau in Florence is now calling on Bianca to respect the city.

For months, Bianca Censori has been prancing around Italy. One time, Kanye West and his wife were spotted in a suspicious position on a boat, which went viral on social media. More recently, Bianca was seen in a nude-colored bodysuit while crowds swarmed her, and the authorities weren’t pleased.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bianca Censori gets final warning

Bianca has been given a final warning from Italy authorities for her outfits. They warned she could be fined and accused Ye and his wife of “breaking” Florence’s code, ‘Enjoy and Respect Florence’.

The city’s tourism bureau released a statement: “Florence is not a beach establishment – your clothing (and behavior) must be decent, and any breaches are punishable by a 500 Euro fine.”

Senior official Andrea Giordani said the code “reminds holiday-makers to remember what are the wrong behaviors but also what are the ‘good practices’ to live the city correctly and better organize your stay.”

Censori’s Italy outfit pics cause stir

Bianca Censori’s outfits in Italy have caused chaos omg local residents and fans online. However, Kanye didn’t seem to mind the “naked” get-up and even bent down to snap photos of his wife.

Ye donned a black mask to cover his face, which is believed to have violated Italy’s domestic terror laws, where face covering was outlawed due to security reasons.

Bianca and Kanye challenged the country’s public indecency laws when they were caught on a boat in a compromising position. Since then, Bianca has worn a nude-colored look with her chest exposed.

Fans react to Ye’s wife’s outfit

Fans are divided over the attention that Bianca and Kanye are getting over her Italy photos. One wrote: “She’s smiling and having fun posing for her man Kanye. They don’t care what the haters think.”

Another penned: “If Kanye can’t afford clothing for you I’m sure we can all pitch in.” While a fellow fan reacted with: “Beautiful woman, but these outfits are utterly ghastly.”

“What a pity between both of you, a truly unique respect for Florence, they go around naked, etc.,” an Instagram user wrote on a Bianca Censori fan account.