Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has a sister, Angelina Censori, who has been discovered on Instagram. Ye and Bianca have been in the public eye since they tied the knot. However, Angelina actually follows some awkward links to Ye’s former relationship.

Vacationing in Italy, going on dates around the USA, and basically being the center of public attention have been Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s vibe for months. Now, eyes have turned to Bianca’s younger sister, Angelina Censori. Going through her following list on Instagram has been *cough* interesting…

Bianca Censori’s sister

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori’s sister is Angelina Censori. She appears to have a boyfriend of her own to show off while boasting 4.1K followers at the time of writing. And she has a similar resemblance to her older sibling!

The fellow model, 20, shares her sibling’s jet-setter lifestyle, which has involved visiting the likes of Tokyo and Hawaii. She also reached number one in a cheerleading competition in 2018 in Queensland.

Similar to Bianca, Angelina is often wearing a bikini or dressed in a glamorous outfit for an outing with her boyfriend – who she appears to have gone to prom with in 2021 – or her best friends.

Angelina snubs her sibling

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Angelina has snubbed Bianca by following none other than a link to Kanye West‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. She follows her younger half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, on Instagram.

The awkward move would usually be frowned upon, as they are the siblings of her brother-in-law’s ex. But the Jenner and Kardashian sisters are some of the most followed Instagram accounts in the world.

Other celebrities on her following list are Selena Gomez, James Charles, and 21 Savage. Bianca Censori’s sister also follows Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

Angelina hangs out with Ye

Ye, his wife Bianca, his daughter North West, and Bianca’s sister Angelina were pictured arriving together at the Yeezy event in Tokyo, Japan, back in July 2023. Angelina has an entire highlight on the trip!

Bianca’s mom was also present at the event. She also is believed to have a sister called Alyssia who supports Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s relationship.

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun. Alyssia said she is “super happy for them both.”