Bianca Censori’s latest wacky outfit shows the Yeezy architect wearing a fuzzy wig at London Fashion Week with Kanye West.

Bianca Censori‘s street style has caused quite a stir online as the 28-year-old is often seen wearing barely-there clothing since reportedly marrying Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The couple is currently in London for Fashion Week and despite wearing a more modest look than usual, Bianca’s has sparked outrage with her unique accessory.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori’s fashion week outfit compared to Borat’s ‘tightie whities’

Kanye and Bianca – who are believed to have married in January – debuted their bizarre look at the Mowalol Spring Summer 2024 show on Friday.

The rapper covered up in black trousers and a matching loose sweatshirt, as well as a black headscarf exposing only his eyes and nose.

His partner, on the other hand, contrasted in a revealing white high-leg knit leotard with off-the-shoulder straps. The skimpy outfit covered her front and back, while the wide side gaps showcased her curves.

The show-stealing accessory was the flurry white wig obscuring her eyes, shoulders, and much of her face – we’re just glad she didn’t walk the runway because her eyesight was definitely obstructed by the headdress.

All eyes were on the duo as they sat in front-row seats fit for fashion royalty. They weren’t the only ones with intriguing outfits but they were undoubtedly the most eccentric.

The styles haven’t received the seal of approval from fans:

“Wearing a set of tightie whities like Borat…,” said one fan.

Another compared it to a household essential: “Looks like a mop that cleaned a bar bathroom on Sunday morning.”

“I really cannot wait for Halloween this year – so many choices…” a third person added. We can already envision the couple’s costumes already.

Kanye recycles outfit for Fashion Week

The rapper-turned-fashion designer, 46, wore his go-to all-black getup one day before the catwalk appearance on Thursday.

Aside from their head-turning style, the celebs were just like every other couple as they waited in line at a kebab joint in Berlin. As usual, Ye opted to be shoeless in the German capital.

West eventually removed his facial covering while he and Censori tucked into their lunches on a nearby park bench.