Bianca Censori is turning heads again as she wears translucent tights as a full outfit along with some see-through heels. The Yeezy Head Architect has been spotted out wearing some striking ensembles during her time away from the USA. Ye and his ‘wife’ also landed themselves in hot water when they were papped getting off a boat in August and the rapper’s trousers were falling down.

After spending most of the summer in Italy, it appears that Bianca and Kanye West are jetting to more European countries as the two were spotted in Germany and London. The couple may have touched down in new countries, but they’re still wearing the same eye-catching outfits during their outings.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori tights

Bianca Censori and Kanye’s time in Italy may have come to an end, but her signature fashion style of wearing just tights is continuing across the continent.

As the rapper and his spiritual wife jet to Germany, he stepped out in an outfit that covers him from head to toe, while Bianca’s look was almost transparent.

Snaps of the pair show them standing in the street together in Berlin.

Bianca and Kanye stop for lunch

More photos of Kanye and Bianca in Berlin see them stopping for a bite to eat in their eye-catching outfits.

The two sat on a bench and ate kebabs, both with their wedding rings on display.

While Ye’s look saw him dressed in all black, Bianca’s look was totally nude. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back look and posed in high heels.

Couple attends Mowalola show

TMZ reports that it appears Bianca and Ye are “getting a warmer reception” in Germany than Italy with their “barely there” fashion statements.

After traveling from Italy to Germany, the two then headed to London for Fashion Week.

Attending Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2024 show during their time in London, Kanye and Bianca switched up their looks once more.

Bianca wore a white knitted bodysuit and a headpiece as the two made an appearance at the show.