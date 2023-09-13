In recent months Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have been snapped by paparazzi during their vacation in Italy as well as when they’ve spent time together in the US. Some of Ye and Bianca’s outfit choices have had onlookers “outraged,” but now Bianca Censori’s friends are expressing “concerns” for her and not just over what she’s wearing, Daily Mail exclusively reports.

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in November 2022, Kanye West went on to spiritually wed Bianca, who is Head Architect at his company, Yeezy. Ye and Bianca have stepped out in outfits that fans likened to “Sims characters,” as well as some head-turning ‘barely there’ looks.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori’s friends are ‘concerned’

Given Bianca Censori‘s career history at Yeezy, she has known Kanye for a long time.

However, the 28-year-old has only been spiritually married to the rapper for the past nine months.

An exclusive report from The Daily Mail states that Bianca’s friends are “concerned about her behavior.”

Venice boat display

When Bianca’s friends reportedly refer to her “behavior,” they appear to be referring to a moment the couple were photographed on a boat in Venice this September.

After Ye was papped standing up on a boat with his bottom partially exposed and Bianca appeared to be at his waist height, the two have been banned by an Italian boat company from boarding one of their vessels in the future.

The Daily Mail report states that Bianca’s friends “…insist that this is not who she really is, but rather a result of Kanye’s influence over her. “

Friends worry Bianca is being ‘radicalized’

Many parallels have been drawn between some of Bianca’s fashion looks and those of Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

Some even think that Kim and Bianca look similar in terms of their facial features and body shape.

However, speaking to The Mail, her pals are going as far as to say that they’re worried that Ye is “manipulating Bianca” into a “radicalized version of his ex-wife.”

The report reads: “Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0… The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out for comment.