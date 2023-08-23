Bianca Censori’s ‘naked’ outfit she wore during a vacation in Italy with Kanye West has caused chaos. It’s not the first time her choice of looks has left social media users up in arms. So, what are people saying about Kanye West’s wife’s nude outfit?

Since Kanye West came back into the public eye with new wife, Bianca Censori, all eyes have been on the couple. So when they traveled to Italy for a romantic trip, heads turned to her outfits. The latest is a nude two-piece which showed Bianca exposing a large amount of her chest area.

Bianca Censori’s ‘naked’ outfit

Bianca Censori’s almost naked outfit has caused chaos in Italy. As per TMZ, the star’s latest nude outfit has residents calling for her to be arrested or to leave the country.

She has been photographed multiple times without a bra, in a see-through nude outfit. Kanye held her waist and spoke to Bianca, who wore a skin-colored bodysuit, white tights, and white heels.

The Yeezy employee also had a darker headband that covered most of her hair with the outfit. The couple were seen hugging and smiling while she donned the eye-catching two-piece.

Fans react to Italy snaps

Since Kanye and Bianca visited Italy, all eyes have been on their outfits. Even when they were in Los Angeles, Bianca’s exposing outfits caused chaos, while Kanye’s shoulder pads shocked his fans.

One fan reacted to the most recent Italy outfit: “They should respect the Italians and the culture/rules etc. There’s a hugely different world outside of the USA lol.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Why does she always dress like she’s on her way to a science experiment? Like, her style confuses me so much. She and Kanye both.”

“Kanye West’s wife Bianca is apparently showing too much skin for some residents of Italy. The couple was walking around Italy over the past month, Bianca didn’t leave much to the imagination,” said a fan.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kanye and Bianca are on vacation

Kanye and Bianca have been in Italy for one month. Her outfits are running the risk of being fined €10,000 and could even face imprisonment during the couple’s trip to Italy, Daily Mail reports.

During a visit to Florence on Wednesday, Bianca was spotted visiting a restaurant with Kanye wearing a see-through mesh top that revealed her bare breasts, matched with a low-waist maxi dress and no shoes.

The day before, she went braless in a skintight see-through all-in-one and at some points was forced to cover her nipples with a black cross-body bag.