Bianca Censori is switching up her ‘tights’ outfits for some different head-turning looks in September 2023. Kanye West’s wife had some jaws dropping when she stepped out in looks made up of see-through pantyhose. Now, she’s opting for one-pieces as she shows off a nude bodysuit in Italy.

Rapper Kanye West and Head Architect at Yeezy, Bianca Censori, tied the knot in a spiritual ceremony back in January. Nine months later the two are raising eyebrows in Europe as they don some striking fashion choices. Ye also caused a stir when he was caught getting off a boat this summer with his trousers falling down. The All of the Lights rapper ended up getting himself and Bianca banned from using the company in future.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori shows off nude bodysuit

Bianca Censori‘s ‘barely-there’ outfits have caught the attention of many over the course of the summer.

Judging by her latest look, the 28-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to stepping out in head-turning outfits.

While in LA, Ye and Bianca had fans suggesting they looked like “Sims characters.” During their time in Europe, Kanye’s new wife has people talking about her ‘naked’ pantyhose-style looks.

During London Fashion Week, she wore a dramatic-looking ‘fit including a white bodysuit and headpiece.

Now, she’s stepping out in Italy wearing another bodysuit which caused frenzied fans to gather around her.

Bianca poses for Kanye West

After browsing the shops in Florence, Bianca and Kanye walked out in the street to be greeted by a huge crowd of onlookers.

A clip shared on Twitter shows Kanye walking into the street in an all-black outfit and directing his wife to stand in front of the crowd while he takes photographs.

Bianca stands in the midst of the spectators and poses for photographs in her nude outfit holding a green Braccialini handbag designed in the shape of a snail.

Fans love Bianca Censori’s nude bodysuit

While Bianca and Kanye caused outrage in Italy for their NSFW boat moment, as well as some of her fashion choices, her latest look is getting the approval of some fans.

As Kanye’s wife poses in Florence smiling for the camera, social media users are commenting that they “like” her outfit choice, adding that is it “dope.”

More commented on her nude bodysuit look saying that she could “wear anything,” and that she is “stunning.”