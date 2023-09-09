Rapper Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have been capturing the attention of many this summer as the two vacation in Italy. The couple’s outfit choices have had heads turning as they spend time all over the European country. Bianca’s latest look, which sees her holding a pillow over her upper body, has some people saying they “can’t believe their eyes.”

When Kanye West and Bianca Censori were in the US, they had some people comparing their outfits to that of “Sims characters,” however, since they jetted off to Italy, their fashion game has been “too much” for many. The Power rapper and his partner appear to be experimenting with some “wild” looks.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori’s pillow outfit

While many fans have seen Bianca wearing a full nude bodysuit many times before, her latest tweak to the look had many people surprised.

The 28-year-old stepped out in Italy alongside Kanye wearing a bodysuit, clear heels, and a pillow covering the upper half of her body.

Bianca donned her usual cropped hair-do as she walked beside her husband holding the pillow to her chest.

Pillow outfit goes viral

It seems that wherever Ye and Bianca go in Italy, the paparazzi is following them.

Whether they’re sunbathing or catching a canal boat ride, the couples’ outfits have the public’s heads turning.

One of the reasons for Bianca and Ye gaining so much attention is due to the outfits they’ve been wearing. Some of Bianca’s sheer clothing options have had people “outraged.”

The two were also captured in NSFW moment on a canal boat in Venice when Kanye was papped with his trousers falling down, exposing his behind.

Fans react to Bianca’s pillow look

It’s no wonder that Bianca Censori’s pillow outfit has garnered a lot of attention online.

From afar, Kanye’s partner could look naked, but she’s wearing a full-body suit as well as the pillow ‘cover-up’.

It’s safe to say that since the images of Ye and Bianca out in Itay have gone viral, fans can’t help but express their confusion.

One person commented: “The oddity too much.”

Another said: “…is my eyes playing tricks on me or what?”

More had some questions about Bianca’s accessory, asking: “She holding a pillow or is that a fancy purse?”