Architect Bianca Censori’s transformation from long, brown hair to a short pixie cut has shocked fans. Old pictures that Reddit users found show Bianca’s move from architect at Yeezy in her bio to attending London Fashion Week in an eye-catching get-up. Fans say her old hair looked “so good.”

Kanye West‘s wife Bianca has been a major part of the public eye in the last year. Bianca Censori tied the knot with the rapper in January 2023. Since then, his fans have been utterly obsessed with her looks.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty). Right – Photo by MEGA/GC Images (Getty)

Bianca Censori’s transformation

Architect Bianca Censori’s transformation has mainly been her change in hair. She went from long, brown hair to a short pixie cut, which is now bright blonde and has recently been dyed a whiter shade.

Some fans assume she has only dressed in eye-catching, skin-revealing outfits, like her bodysuit and tights look, since marrying Kanye. However, older pictures show she was always into this type of fashion.

She had long hair as an architect

Fans love architect Bianca Censori’s long, brown hair pre-Kanye. A Reddit user claims Bianca’s best friend, stylist, and business partner Gadir Rajab started Raga Malak a fashion line.

Bianca is believed to have served as Creative Director until she had to step down to finish her Masters. That’s when she posed for photos with her long, brown locks, which fans say looked “so good.”

One fan said, “Long brown hair looked so good on her.” Another penned: “She needs to dye her hair back to brown. It looks SO much better on her.” However, some say the pixie cut looks “cute” on Bianca.

Censori’s new look at London Fashion Week

Bianca Censori wearing a mop-like mask at London Fashion Week made a statement. Fans are in full support of her creativity when it comes to fashion, and some watched her transformation from the start.

One fan wrote on a Reddit thread: “She seems smart and creative and her own person. I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t welcome the initial Kim K [Kardashian] comparisons.”

Another said: “I used to follow her way before Kanye. She’s always been very creative. She [Bianca Censori] is an architect but her style definitely changed after meeting Kanye.”