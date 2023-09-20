Bianca Censori’s friends are “jealous,” according to a source claiming Kanye West’s ‘wife’ has hit back at opinionated people. Bianca Censori wore a crochet bodysuit in London, and a sheer catsuit in Berlin with Kanye West, which her friends say is done to “grab headlines”. And fans are backing Bianca…

Kanye West‘s ‘wife’ has reportedly told her friends to go away and accused them of being jealous of her fame, a Daily Mail source reveals. Although the media has slated Ye and Bianca Censori for several months, many are applauding the rapper’s wife for putting her friends in their place. It comes after she traveled to Berlin with her husband wearing a crochet bodysuit, which saw chaos ensure online.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images. Left: Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Bianca Censori’s friends’ ‘jealous’

Bianca reportedly called her friends “jealous” after they shared concerns Kanye is having an impact on her similar to his past. There are fears he is manipulating her into a ‘radicalized’ version of Kim Kardashian.

A source told Daily Mail that concerned friends Bianca Censori calls “jealous” have been desperately trying to reach out to her – only to be sworn at when they finally managed to connect with her.

Friends say she wears raunchy outfits to “grab headlines.” A friend said: “She’s told one of her former friends to “f*** off” when they asked if she’s okay. She says her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

Fans back Bianca: ‘She did right’

A Reddit thread has been launched backing Bianca. A user penned: “She did right by putting them in their place, especially bc no one was checking for them to begin with. Ye has a REAL one!!! ❤️”

One fan wrote: “She’s worked directly with Ye for a while before they got together, she knows what she’s doing. Sad to see her so-called friends gossiping.”

Another proud follower simply penned: “Yay Bianca!” A fellow Reddit user said: “I don’t get the whole “radicalized Kim” stuff they have been saying, they look absolutely nothing alike lmao.”

Kanye and Bianca in Berlin

Bianca Censori’s outfits caused a huge reaction from fans as she traveled to Berlin with Kanye West. A Daily Mail insider put this down to the star “knowing how to grab headlines.”

They said: “Bianca knows how to grab headlines now and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted – fame. Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause.”

She left little to the imagination in a crochet bodysuit with a matching headdress for London Fashion Week. Then, Bianca Censori wore a sheer nude catsuit to a kebab joint in Berlin with Kanye West.