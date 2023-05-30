Big Brother winner Xavier Prather is “over the moon” after proposing to his girlfriend Kenzie Hansen with a custom-designed diamond ring.

The season 23 winner announced his engagement on Instagram after he popped the question at Grand Rapids, Michigan last weekend.

Reality Titbit learns more about Xavier’s partner Kenzie Hansen after the happy couple celebrated the exciting milestone in their relationship.

Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Big Brother’s Xavier Prather is engaged to Kenzie Hansen

Congratulations are in order to Big Brother season 23 winner and his girlfriend. Xavier popped the question at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel on Saturday, May 27.

The reality star and lawyer shared a string of images from the special day, including a close-up image of the massive diamond ring. He asked his girlfriend to put a cover on her face and took her out to the dreamy proposal area where he got down on one knee.

The romantic setup included red and white petals placed in the shape of a heart and huge white letters that spelled ‘Marry Me’.

“Thank you, everyone, for the kind words and congratulatory remarks,” Xavier wrote on his Instagram Stories after revealing the engagement news. “We are still over the moon right now.”

The massive ring is from the family-owned company Rogers & Hollands. On Instagram, Xavier revealed that Kenzie picked up the ring but the “ultimate design” was left to him.

Who is Kenzie Hansen?

Kenzie currently works at Corewell Heath. She has held different roles at the healthcare company in the last five years, including a pediatric orthopedic technician and care assistant.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science and Human Biology from Michigan State University. She studied there between 2013 and 2017 and also earned a graduate certification in Medical Neuroscience from the same university.

Kenzie has also worked as an ophthalmic technician and intellectual and developmental disabilities caregiver prior to her current role.

Meet Kenzie on Instagram

Kenzie has a public Instagram profile and she has been tagged in Xavier’s proposal announcement on social media.

She is on Instagram under the handle @_kenziehansen where she has amassed nearly 7,000 followers.

Her first picture with Xavier dates back to October 2022 when the couple dressed up as Frozone and Elastigirl from The Incredibles for Halloween.