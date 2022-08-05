











The Talk and Big Brother’s Julie Chen looks completely different from how she did over a decade ago after she admitted to undergoing reconstructive eyelid surgery, and the reason for doing so is quite sad.

Her eyes are almost a completely different shape to when she was younger after she had surgery at just 25 years old. Reality Titbit has the details.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation/Getty Images for For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation

The reason why Julie Chen had surgery on her eyes

During “Secret Week” on The Talk, almost ten years ago, Julie revealed that she had plastic surgery to change the look of her eyes.

My secret dates back to — my heart is racing — it dates back to when I was 25 years old and I was working as a local news reporter in Dayton, Ohio,” she recalled.

She asked her news director if she could fill on for vacationing anchors over the holidays. To which she explained:

And he said, ‘You will never be on this anchor desk because you’re Chinese.’ He said ‘Let’s face it, Julie, how relatable are you to our community? How big of an Asian community do we really have in Dayton? … On top of that because of your heritage, because of your Asian eyes, I’ve noticed that when you’re on camera, when you’re interviewing someone you look disinterested and bored because your eyes are so heavy, they are so small.'”

Julie revealed that she became very insecure about her eyes and went on to say that a “big-time agent” told her, “I cannot represent you unless you get plastic surgery to make your eyes look bigger. And I did it.”

Julie Chen’s eyes before and after surgery

During the same show, Chen, 43, showed her before and after pictures, saying “how dramatic” the surgery was, and pointing out, “The eyes are bigger. I look more alert. … more expressive.”

Check out some of the before and after pictures below.

Her co-hosts supported her controversial decision

On the show, her costars were nothing but supportive of her decision to have surgery on her eyes. Sheryl Underwood said:

You made a choice that was good for you and you have represented your race, women and your colleagues. Don’t look back.

“It was the right thing to do,” said Sharon Osbourne. Sara Gilbert agreed, “I think you were beautiful before and you’re beautiful now.”

Chen said, “I don’t like to live with regrets. I did it. I moved on. No one’s more proud of being Chinese than I am.”

