Billie Eilish one revealed that she had a tattoo that she would ‘never show’ fans, but a recent Instagram post of the Bad Guy singer sunning herself with a pal seemingly clued in fans to the hidden ink design.

Spending the latter formative years of her teens in the public eye, Billie Eilish, now 21, emphasized her desire for privacy. From baggy hoodies to oversized basketball shorts, Billie often opted for a covered-up look when it came to her fashion styling.

But like any celebrity in the limelight for years, her styling has naturally shifted over time. Fortunately, this means that for all those fans curious to see her hidden ink, Billie has finally started to show off her multiple tattoos.

Billie Eilish said she would ‘never show’ fans her first tattoo

Since her meteoric rise to fame, Billie Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair to give the same interview, each year. In 2019, one of the goals of the young singer, then 17, was to get a tattoo. Speaking to the publication a year later, in October, Billie announced that she had got her first ink.

“I did get a tattoo… but you won’t ever see it,” Billie explained, given that it was in a hidden place.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in June 2021, Billie revealed what this first tattoo design was. She explained that on January 28, 2020, the day after her huge win at the Grammys, she got her first tattoo. Billie got her surname “Eilish” inked in a gothic font in the middle of her chest. She described the ornate design as “hilarious,” poking fun at the baseless internet speculations that Billie is somehow linked to the Illuminati.

Billie reveals hidden chest tattoo

Despite stating that fans would never see this “Eilish” tattoo, Billie inadvertently revealed the design while sunning herself with her friend, Annabel Zimmer, daughter of film composer Hans Zimmer.

Annabel shared a snap of Billie in a Miaou bikini to her Instagram feed where the inked lettering can finally be seen.

All Billie could write in response to Annabel’s post was an emoji of the monkey covering its eyes, which can sometimes be used to represent shyness.

How many tattoos does Billie Eilish have?

Billie Eilish currently has three known tattoos: the “Eilish” chest ink, a dragon design, and fairies.

In September 2021, Billie revealed a new fairy design which had been inked on her left hand while attending the No Time To Die premiere. Billie later described the tattoo as her “little guardian angel fairies,” explaining that the characters are “from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis.’”

It is also known that Billie has a dragon tattooed on her right hip, the top of which can be seen in an Instagram post shared last month.

It’s likely that Billie could be hiding a couple more designs up her sleeve given that she’s kept her chest ink under wraps for years.