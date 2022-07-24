Bindi Irwin honours memory of late father 'Warrior' Steve every single day













Bindi Irwin lost her beloved father Steve at such young age. However, she has kept his memory alive by paying him a tribute in the sweetest way possible. It all comes down to her daughter, Grace.

The death of Steve Irwin broke the hearts of many fans across the globe in 2006. The Australian zookeeper passed away after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

Nicknamed The Crocodile Hunter, the star was known across the world for sharing incredible animals with fans on TV.

To keep the legacy of the legendary and beloved Steve, the family owns Australia Zoo – The Home of the Crocodile Hunter. It is the biggest and best wildfire conservation facility in the world.

The 700-acre site, based in Queensland, is on the Sunshine Coast Down Under, on a road named after the icon.

Bindi is the eldest daughter of the late Steve, who he shared with Terri Irwin. The 24-year-old had a very close relationship with her father.

Their bond was portrayed during her appearances on the Irwin Family Adventures program.

Bindi was only eight years old when she lost her dad

To keep her father’s legacy going, the 24-year-old has been honouring him every step of the way.

The two had a very close relationship, and his death would have been tough for the youngster, even 16 years later. Bindi would have been eight years old when Steve passed away.

On several occasions, through her social media accounts, Bindi has posted never-before-seen pictures of the duo. The images also include heartfelt quotes in dedication to him.

Earlier this year, it marked what would’ve been Steve’s 60th birthday. To make the day special in such a milestone, the 24-year-old paid tribute the Australian in its best way and what he loved doing the most, exploring nature.

Bindi Irwin honours her father every day

In 2020, Bindi tied the knot with Chandler Powell. On the day of their wedding, the bride wanted shared a touching video to her father, who would’ve walked down the aisle with her, if we were alive. The family wanted to incorporate Steve’s presence. They exchanged vows at the family’s zoo in Australia before igniting a light in his memory.

As uploaded on the couple’s conjoint Facebook page, she said in the voice-over: “I think that dad’s with us too in a way.

“I think that his spirit lives on in everything that we do so I feel like he’s going to be there walking beside me and Robert as we head down that aisle.”

What happened to Steve Irwin?

Steve Irwin passed away at the age of 44 after being pierced by a stingray barb in September 2006. Steve’s son, whose name is Robert, was only two years old when he died.

According to Biography, the Crocodile Hunter’s last words were “I’m dying”. The late hunter was filming an underwater documentary when the tragic fatal incident took place.

In front of 5,000 people, at his funeral the then eight-year-old delivered a eulogy in remembrance of her late father. Her mother revealed that Bindi had written it herself. The emotional speech received a standing ovation from the public and the 300 million viewers who turned in from home.

Bindi named her daughter in tribute to father

In 2021, just under a year after tying the knot, Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first daughter. Of course, the 24-year-old wanted her daughter to be linked to her maternal grandfather, and so did Bindi made sure this happened in the sweetest way.

To commemorate her father, she named her firstborn Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, she revealed that Grace’s name had a very important significance. ‘Warrior Irwin’ was in tribute to Steve.

She wrote in her caption to her millions of followers: “The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior’. That’s how her name was born.”