Blac Chyna has taken to her Instagram to reflect on her birthday as she calls her old face ‘crazy’ whilst showing off the ‘transformation’ of her new face without filler.

After being known as her stage name since rising to fame in 2010, 13 years later, the star has reintroduced herself as her birth name, Angela White. Since her rise to fame, the star has dated rapper Tyga, as well as Rob Kardashian. The two even had their own spin-off show, however, split for good in 2017.

The star now looks completely different from those days, as we take a look at Blac Chyna‘s ‘new face’ and what fans have been saying about her transformation.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Blac Chyna admires new face as she calls ‘old’ one ‘crazy’

Taking to her 17.1 million Instagram followers, Blac Chyna posted a photo dump of throwback photos of her face before she had her filler removed.

In the caption, the mom of two wrote: “Bruh – please slide.”

On the last slide, Angela posted a video thanking fans for all the birthday wishes, as she recently turned 35. She then informed fans she was looking through old pictures to reflect, as she said: “That face was looking crazy.

“That first picture, which was a few months before I took out all the filler, I look so much better (now). Ladies, that ain’t the vibe.”

She then went on to tell her followers not to ‘do the fillers’ as it’s ‘not worth it.’

Fans compliment Blac Chyna on her face ‘transformation’

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to compliment Angela on her new look.

“Never knew you could look this good thank God for this change,” wrote one.

“We tried to tell you sis but you would cuss us out,” joked another.

Another one of Chyna’s followers said: “Omggg this made me love and respect you more.”

“Nah the fact that you’re able to critique yourself make the changes and be happy is elite!!!!! QUEEN ENERGY,” exclaimed another.

One penned: “We always told You, You didn’t need all that done to Your Face, You have natural Beauty.”

Of course, there were too many fans for Chyna to thank individually, so she simply wrote: “Thank you, everyone,” alongside a heart emoji at the top of her post.

The star has ‘turned over a new leaf’

Back in March, Chyna took a step back from her brand and reintroduced herself to the world as her birth name, Angela White, whilst reversing her cosmetic surgeries.

The star was also trying to mend relationships, as she was seen wearing a Kim Kardashian T-Shirt during a podcast recording back in March.

When asked why she was sporting Kim K’s D&G collab, White said: “I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim. She did a collab with Dolce and I respect it.” She also added that the SKIMS owner was ‘Dream’s auntie.’

It came just a year after she lost a $100 million defamation lawsuit against family members Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner.