In a turn of events, Blac Chyna has been spotted wearing a Kim Kardashian shirt as she shows her ‘support’ for the mom of four, less than a year after she lost a defamation lawsuit against the family of her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna entered the Kardashian family when she started dating publically dating brother Rob Kardashian in 2016. They had their first and only child, Dream Kardashian together in November of that year, however, their relationship ended in 2017.

Since then, the star has had a difficult relationship with the family, including defamation lawsuits, but it seems like she’s now turned over a new leaf.

Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blac Chyna wears Kim Kardashian shirt

Featuring on the Why The Game Chose Me Podcast, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wore Kim Kardashian‘s Dolce & Gabbana collab shirt which features her face on the front.

Speaking on why she wore the shirt, Blac Chyna said: “I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim,” said White. “She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it,” adding that she’s ‘Dreams auntie.’

However, some fans just weren’t buying it. One commented: “I don’t buy it… This is a publicity stunt. If she’s trying to change and work on herself, why is everything public???”

Although many were happy for the star for ‘turning over a new leaf.’ One said: “People CAN change IF they really want to…just cause y’all wanna stay stuck in ya miserable bubble don’t knock her.”

“A way of showing that she wants the public to know of the olive branch of peace between them. They do have a kid that the family share between the two. Peace is the best way to assist with kids. Love it,” penned another.

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashians

The ‘support’ of Kim comes just a year after Black Chyna lost a $100 million defamation lawsuit against family members Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner.

The lawsuit related to the E! Entertainment series Rob and Chyna which was dropped after one season. Angela alleged that the family unfairly ‘trash talked’ about her to the executives of the show, following her split with their brother and son.

She then claimed this ‘ruined her career’ as she sought $10 million in damages.

However, the lawsuit came to an end in May 2022, which viewers would have seen played out on The Kardashians. The jury decided that no monetary damages should be awarded to Blac Chyna.

Turning over a new leaf

The support for Kim Kardashian comes after Rob Kardashian’s ex has been letting fans in on her ‘new life’ as she goes through changes.

Recently, the star has been taking to her Instagram to debut changes she’d be making, such as dissolving her face fillers, and her breast and butt implants.

She also expressed that she now wants to be known by her birth name, which is Angela White.

Fans have been loving and supporting the 34-year-old’s transformation, as they take to her Instagram comments: “She is growing. Idc what anyone says. I can appreciate a person that walked ANY path in life and decided to change for the better. Congrats to you!”

“I use to admit: I’m excited to see you grow into your next self. Always been a beautiful young lady in my opinion. Seeing your transformation is making my heart smile,” penned another.