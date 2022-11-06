BLACKPINK's Rosé is the 'main event' as she steals spotlight from Kendall Jenner











During a break from a world tour, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé made her debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala where she stole the spotlight from celebs at the star-studded event, including Kendall Jenner, after a snap of the pair left fans in a frenzy.

The K-pop quartet, BLACKPINK, is currently on a world tour. The group returned following a two-year hiatus.

Fans saw a surprising guest walk the red carpet, as the popular member made a quick stop at the 11th annual LACMA event.

Rosé also became the second member of the popular band to attend the Gala. Jennie Kim attended the prestigious night last year, where she made headlines for her friendship with Squid Games actress Jung Hoyeon.

Now, the 25-year-old turned heads in a picture with the reality star. Yes, Kendall and Rosé.

Rosé captivates fans with her look

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

For this year’s star-studded event, Park Chaeyoung, best known as Rosé, became the main representative of the band to grace the gala.

The star wore a black tailored dress with cutouts designed by Saint Laurent. The stunning fit also had a slim black hood and spiked gold bracelet.

Her appearance at the LACMA comes a day after her two-day sold-out show in Atlanta. Whether it’s in her music videos, performances, or events, Rosé never fails to dazzle her millions of followers.

Kendall and Rosé “in the same frame’ – but she steals the spotlight

Yes, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kendall Jenner together.

Hours after the event, a picture of both Rosé and Kendall Jenner left the internet talking about the two stars being “in the same frame”. Not only that, the BLACKPINK member seemed to have sat at the same table as the star.

Kendall and Rosé’s friendship hasn’t come as a surprise since the singer is close friends with twin celebrity sisters, Simi and Haze.

Both Rosé and Jennie have been reported to attend parties hosted by the reality star in the past. Funny enough, Jennie made a rare appearance during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Many fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many joking their “eyes were glued on Rosé” despite being fans of The Kardashians star.

One fan commented: “guys ROSÉ WITH KENDALL OMG, PRETTY GIRL SIT [AT] THE SAME TABLE.”

“SHUT UPPPPP THIS PIC IS TOO PRETTY INSANE ROSÉ with KENDALL JENNER,” one wrote.

A third one penned: “KENDALL AND ROSÉ BESTIES IDC SHES MAKING HER WAY UP THERE YESSSSS.”

“Rosé ate Kendall up way too easily wow,” another follower wrote.

