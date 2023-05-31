Blake Lively has unveiled Ryan Reynolds’ buff transformation and cautioned fans that her husband is looking “extra spicy” in a new picture.

Blake and Ryan are one of the most loved and adorable celebrity couples in Hollywood, known for their hilarious social media interactions and trolling pictures.

The actor, who became People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, received huge praise and love from his wife after sharing a candid picture of himself on Instagram.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Blake Lively shares Ryan Reynolds’ buff transformation

The Deadpool star unveiled the buff transformation of his biceps when he posted a “spicy” picture of himself last weekend. The actor posed casually for the snap in a white top and khaki trousers wearing sunglasses in an outdoor space.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” the Hollywood actor captioned the Instagram Story.

His wife and fellow actress made sure to show him some love and reposted the same story, adding some “spicy” captions and emojis to spice up the social media post.

Blake proudly showed off her husband’s transformation on her own Instagram with the sign “Caution: Extra Spicy” and several sriracha sauce emojis.

The couple often troll each other on Instagram

Blake and Ryan are definitely one of Hollywood’s most favorite couples and they are known for their fun and loved-up social media interactions.

In 2021, the actress uploaded a similar post when she reshared a picture of Ryan’s arms, writing: “Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?”

Aside from the love and praise, the couple became synonymous for their hilarious exchanges on Instagram because they simply love to troll each other.

In 2018, reports broke out about the Hollywood couple, claiming that they have trouble spending quality time together due to their busy schedules.

” I wish,” Ryan wrote on Twitter at the time. “I could use a little ‘me time.’”

Blake and Ryan’s family

Blake and Ryan welcomed their fourth child a few months ago after Blake confirmed her pregnancy on the red carpet of the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September last year.

The Hollywood couple have kept the news under wraps as they didn’t make a public announcement about the baby’s birth and haven’t revealed the child’s name yet.

The two have been married for more than ten years and are parents to three other kids – James, 8, Inez, 6, and three-year-old Betty.